Trump’s Florida rally will be at an in-person early voting polling place — side-stepping electioneering laws
President Donald Trump intends to hold a huge rally at the Raymond James Stadium. The problem, however, is the location is also the site of in-person early voting, reported Politico.
Florida laws bar electioneering within 150 feet of a polling station. It’s safe to say being inside the polling station would classify within the boundary. However, Trump says that the polling station location is more than 150 feet from where the president will speak.” There will also be security that surrounds the area so voters who should have whatever access to the polls that they want could have problems.
“The Hillsborough County election supervisor issued a statement warning voters of traffic delays. Trump also plans a rally in South Florida this weekend, and Biden has a Thursday event in Democrat-rich Broward County,” said Politico.
2020 Election
Supreme Court denies GOP demand to shorten mail-in ballot deadline in North Carolina
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court rejected GOP efforts to reduce the ballot receipt deadline for mail-in voters in North Carolina from nine days to three.
The decision came shortly after the justices also declined to grant a stay blocking the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's order extending the deadline in that state.
As in the Pennsylvania ruling, newly minted Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate, and Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh crossed over to deny the GOP's request — although, as legal journalist Mark Joseph Stern noted, Justices Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito, and Clarence Thomas made clear they wanted the Court to intervene against voting rights.
Trump continues to ‘lie to us’ about COVID-19 ending — and his facts don’t add up: report
President Donald J. Trump joked Tuesday about the coronavirus pandemic that's plagued his own country, killing more than 227,000 Americans to date. And, as the death toll from coronavirus in America steadily climbs with every passing day, it has not stopped the 74-year-old commander-in-chief from proclaiming the nation is "rounding the turn."
According to the CDC, the seven-day average of new cases is nearly 70,000 -- a record number that is only expected to get worse. The COVID Tracking Project cites that more than 42,000 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from an estimated 30,000 one month ago.
WATCH: Supercut of proof of Donald Trump’s long-held racism
Supporters of President Donald J. Trump regularly defend the divisive president claiming he isn’t a racist — but he has a long history showing the contrary. On MSNBC's The Beat with Ari Melber Wednesday, the host shared a supercut of instances where President Donald J. Trump's racism was on full display.
"This year's a fundamental reckoning," Melber began. He later added, "So every voter must answer, 'Are you for or against this?" Melber asked before playing a clip that showed a pre-presidential Trump who sought to disprove then-Democratic candidate Barack Obama's American heritage.