Trump’s Florida rally will be at an in-person early voting polling place — side-stepping electioneering laws

President Donald Trump intends to hold a huge rally at the Raymond James Stadium. The problem, however, is the location is also the site of in-person early voting, reported Politico.

Florida laws bar electioneering within 150 feet of a polling station. It’s safe to say being inside the polling station would classify within the boundary. However, Trump says that the polling station location is more than 150 feet from where the president will speak.” There will also be security that surrounds the area so voters who should have whatever access to the polls that they want could have problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Hillsborough County election supervisor issued a statement warning voters of traffic delays. Trump also plans a rally in South Florida this weekend, and Biden has a Thursday event in Democrat-rich Broward County,” said Politico.