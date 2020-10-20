Trump’s Fox & Friends attack on Hunter Biden disintegrates into nonsensical rant
President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to attack Democratic rival Joe Biden’s son for his overseas business dealings — but his diatribe quickly disintegrated into a nonsensical rant.
During an interview on Fox & Friends, Trump was asked what he made of emails that were purportedly found on Hunter Biden’s laptop.
“They say, right, that this is the laptop from hell,” Trump replied. “They say right in the laptop that, you know, the big man has to get 10 percent, and then in another case they say 50 percent. This is 100 percent. This is — and even if he didn’t get, and he does get, and he lives like a king — even if he didn’t get all of this money — and everybody’s known this in Washington for a long time.”
Host Brian Kilmeade interrupted Trump to ask him how he’ll respond if Biden says he knows nothing about his son’s overseas business dealings — but the president kept ranting.
“It’s disgraceful that the media can’t cover it!” the president fumed. “The media refuses to cover it!”
Watch the video below.
they say right in the laptop that, you know, the big man has to get 10%, and then in another case they say 50%. this is 100% this is — and even if he didn't get, and he does get, and he lives like a king, even if he didn't get all of this money — and everybody's known this pic.twitter.com/Ha2Rh4pTUk
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 20, 2020
2020 Election
Party switcher has Republicans panicked they are going to lose another Senate seat
A lifelong Republican who switched parties after President Donald Trump's election could blow up Mitch McConnell's Senate majority.
Barbara Bollier is running as a Democrat for Senate in Kansas, and polls show she has a shot at becoming the state's first non-Republican senator since Franklin Roosevelt was president, reported Politico.
Trump won 103 of the state's 105 counties in 2016, but four of them backed the Democrat in 2018's gubernatorial race and suburban voters are highly motivated to push the president out of office.
2020 Election
‘Bad politics’: CNN reporter stunned Trump is finishing the campaign by attacking Dr. Fauci
President Donald Trump on Monday spent much of his day attacking the nation's top infectious disease expert even as the seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in the United States surged past 55,000 a day.
CNN reporter Abby Phillip said on Tuesday that she couldn't make any sense of why the president is publicly feuding with Fauci with just two weeks left in the 2020 presidential election.
Phillip started out by noting how hard Fauci has worked to try to remain apolitical even as the president has routinely attacked him and disparaged his advice.
2020 Election
‘Before election day’: Mike Pompeo facing investigation over Clinton email threat
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is at the helm of an investigation and the Office of Special Counsel will determine if he illegally used his position to bolster politics on behalf of President Donald Trump.
The investigation into Pompeo was sparked from a Fox News interview conducted in early October where he teased about the release of emails connected to former secretary and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton "before the election," per Politico.