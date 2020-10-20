Trump’s Fox & Friends attack on Hunter Biden disintegrates into nonsensical rant

President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to attack Democratic rival Joe Biden’s son for his overseas business dealings — but his diatribe quickly disintegrated into a nonsensical rant.

During an interview on Fox & Friends, Trump was asked what he made of emails that were purportedly found on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“They say, right, that this is the laptop from hell,” Trump replied. “They say right in the laptop that, you know, the big man has to get 10 percent, and then in another case they say 50 percent. This is 100 percent. This is — and even if he didn’t get, and he does get, and he lives like a king — even if he didn’t get all of this money — and everybody’s known this in Washington for a long time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Host Brian Kilmeade interrupted Trump to ask him how he’ll respond if Biden says he knows nothing about his son’s overseas business dealings — but the president kept ranting.

“It’s disgraceful that the media can’t cover it!” the president fumed. “The media refuses to cover it!”

Watch the video below.