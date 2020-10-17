Trump’s future depends on this election: See the legal domino effect his family faces if he loses
If President Donald Trump loses the upcoming presidential election, he could be faced with an avalanche of legal problems since he will no longer have the Presidential Privilege Against Prosecution.
By losing the election, Trump would be considered a private citizen which would make him more vulnerable to a string of investigations—both individually and through his businesses— due to ongoing speculation of fraud and possible tax evasion. The New York Times’ latest bombshell report on Trump’s long-concealed tax returns has also raised more questions about the his finances and the amount of debt he possibly owes.
In addition to the financial woes, Trump is also facing multiple defamation lawsuits from women who have accused him of sexual assault. However, the possible legal woes extend even further. Trump could also face severe consequences if it is determined that he misused the presidency for personal gain and business profits.
Harry Sandick, a former federal prosecutor for the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, weighed in on the possibility of Trump facing criminal charges without the prosecutorial protections of the presidency after leaving office.
“In every regard, his leaving office makes it easier for prosecutors and plaintiffs in civil cases to pursue their cases against him,” Sandick said. “For example, he is claiming a higher protection from subpoenas in the criminal cases and also in the congressional subpoena cases, [and that] is based largely on the fact that he is President.”
Based on the national polls projecting the outcome of the election, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears to be the favorable candidate with the highest chance of winning. Although Trump has long insisted the polls are “fake,” his behavior during his rallies proves his level of desperation has soared to new heights in recent days.
In fact, Trump has even alluded to the possibility of leaving the country if he loses the election. During his rally in Macon, Ga., on Friday night, he mulled over the possibility of losing to Biden.
“Could you imagine if I lose?” Trump said. “I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know.”
According to the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, Biden has a double digit lead of 54% to 43% among likely voters. It has also been reported that more than 20 million Americans have already cast their vote for the November election.
2020 Election
Trump lashes out at ‘stupid and obnoxious’ GOPer Ben Sasse in Twitter tirade
Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday morning by attacking Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) who was critical of the president in a phone call with supporters this week, calling the GOP senator "stupid and obnoxious."
According to the president, "The least effective of our 53 Republican Senators, and a person who truly doesn’t have what it takes to be great, is Little Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a State which I have gladly done so much to help. @SenSasse was as nice as a RINO can be until he recently won the Republican.... Nomination to run for a second term. Then he went back to his rather stupid and obnoxious ways. Must feel he can’t lose to a Dem. Little Ben is a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment to the Great State of Nebraska. Other than that, he’s just a wonderful guy!"
2020 Election
‘Well that is incredibly racist,’ says Kamala Harris campaign after David Perdue’s dogwhistle attack at Trump rally
Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia was denounced for being "incredibly racist" Friday night after he willfully mispronounced the name of his Senate colleague Kamala Harris, the Democrat from California and her party's vice presidential nominee, at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump.
Perdue—currently in a heated reelection campaign of his own against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff—was just completing his introduction for Trump at the rally in Macon, Georgia when he referred to Harris as "Kah-mah-lah? Kah-MAH-lah? Kamala-mala-mala" and then said: "I don't know. Whatever."
2020 Election
REVEALED: Insiders say Trump’s campaign manager expects the president to lose
On CNN Saturday, Axios politics editor Margaret Talev said that President Donald Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, is privately bracing members of Trump's circle for the president to lose re-election.
"As I understand it, their campaign manager Bill Stepien did talk to Axios," said anchor Christi Paul. "What did he say?"
"That's right," said Talev. "Bill Stepien is not out there publicly. You don't see him quoted a whole lot. But the reporting that we we're hearing was that people who were privy to private conversations with Bill Stepien walked away with the unmistakable and consistent view that he didn't think that the president could win re-election."