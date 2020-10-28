‘Trump’s in charge — not the doctors’: Jared Kushner bragged about ignoring medical experts to Bob Woodward

Newly released audio recordings reveal that Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner bragged to reporter Bob Woodward that President Donald Trump was blowing off advice from medical experts about doing more to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic back in April.
CNN reports that Kushner told Woodward on April 18th that the administration was moving away from a containment strategy for the virus and was instead pushing toward reopening the economy as soon as possible.
“There were three phases [of the pandemic],” Kushner told Woodward. “There’s the panic phase, the pain phase and then the comeback phase. I do believe that last night symbolized kind of the beginning of the comeback phase.”
Roughly 40,000 Americans had died from COVID-19 at the time of Kushner’s statement about being in the “comeback phase.” Since that time, an additional 187,000 Americans have died from the disease.
Kushner then bragged to Woodward about wresting control of the pandemic response away from the medical experts.
“Trump’s now back in charge,” he said. “It’s not the doctors. They’ve kind of — we have, like, a negotiated settlement.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.