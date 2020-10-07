Quantcast
Trump’s ‘drug-induced’ Twitter eruptions result in an ‘epic self-own’ after he blows up stimulus talks: Ex-RNC spokesman

Published

1 min ago

on

An angry Donald Trump screams during one of his speeches (Photo: Screen capture)

On Wednesday, writing for The Bulwark, former Republican National Committee spokesman Tim Miller excoriated President Donald Trump for his “crazy” series of “more than 40 drug-induced tweets and retweets” on Tuesday evening that began with slamming the door on any further stimulus negotiations.

“When I look at President Trump’s Twitter-centric negotiation over the possibility of a second COVID-19 stimulus package in the past 24 hours, I just gotta say, I think he might be fouling this up,” wrote Miller. “This stimulus negotiation looks like an epic self-own on par with bankrupting a casino or selling steaks in a home electronics store.”

“For the last few months, Democrats and Republicans have been — slowly, distractedly — fighting over the details of a supplemental COVID stimulus package that would address the severe economic hardships brought upon many families and businesses by the pandemic,” Miller continued. “On Tuesday, the president, who had been largely absent from these discussions previously, crashed through the wall like the Kool-Aid Man in an attempt to demonstrate his mediation prowess.”

But after he did this — and blew up markets in the process — he wasn’t finished.

“First he did a complete 180 on his earlier position that Congress should pass no stimulus legislation, retweeting a news story about the Federal Reserve chair that implied Congress should spend even more!” wrote Miller. “Then he retweeted the esteemed Paul Sperry of Investor’s Business Daily — not once, not twice, but twenty-two separate times — on matters ranging from #Obamagate to the ‘disgraceful’ moderator of the debate that Trump totally won to a not-all-that-veiled attack on Joe Biden for being concerned about health care when his wife and child died in a tragic car accident. Trump followed that up with eight retweets of Fox News analyst Gregg Jarrett, calling for the jailing of his former opponent Hillary Clinton and disparaging Speaker Pelosi’s looks. He then tweeted a meme depicting the late Chris Farley — in character as the thrice-divorced homeless motivational speaker Matt Foley from the classic SNL sketch—berating Attorney General Bill Barr for not arresting enough political opponents.”

Ultimately, wrote Miller, all of this is to be contrasted with Trump’s old quote from his business writings: “The worst thing you can possibly do in a deal is seem desperate to make it. That makes the other guy smell blood, and then you’re dead.”

You can read more here.

