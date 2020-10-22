Trump’s ‘infuriated’ health chief is plotting to oust FDA head as infighting over COVID-19 vaccine boils over: report
Health secretary Alex Azar is looking to fire FDA chief Stephen Hahn over the agency’s insistence that a Covid-19 vaccine meet stricter-than-normal safety standards, POLITICO reports.
Current and former administration officials tell POLITICO that Azar is seeking White House permission to have Hahn removed. HHS testing czar Brett Giroir and two career civil servants, FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy and longtime regulator Janet Woodcock, are among Azar’s choices for a replacement.
Hahn’s insistence that a Covid-19 vaccine meet extra safety standards made it impossible for President Trump to make his desire for a vaccine just before Election Day a reality.
