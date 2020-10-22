Quantcast
Trump’s ‘infuriated’ health chief is plotting to oust FDA head as infighting over COVID-19 vaccine boils over: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

Health secretary Alex Azar is looking to fire FDA chief Stephen Hahn over the agency’s insistence that a Covid-19 vaccine meet stricter-than-normal safety standards, POLITICO reports.

Current and former administration officials tell POLITICO that Azar is seeking White House permission to have Hahn removed. HHS testing czar Brett Giroir and two career civil servants, FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy and longtime regulator Janet Woodcock, are among Azar’s choices for a replacement.

Hahn’s insistence that a Covid-19 vaccine meet extra safety standards made it impossible for President Trump to make his desire for a vaccine just before Election Day a reality.

Read the full report over at POLITICO.


Donald Trump Jr. brutally mocked for claiming he had to ‘work my way up’ at his dad’s firm

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday drew quick ridicule for trying to portray himself as a scrappy go-getter despite the fact that he was born into wealth and literally works for his father's company.

The eldest Trump son tried once against to attack Hunter Biden by claiming that the Democratic presidential nominee's son had everything handed to him.

"My father gave me an opportunity to work my way up in his company," Trump Jr. wrote. "Joe gave his son China."

Given how Trump Jr. would not be where he is today without his famous father, his latest tweet attacking Joe Biden's son was instantly mocked for its complete lack of self-awareness.

BUSTED: Pennsylvania Republican arrested after trying to cast mail-in ballot for his dead mother

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

On Thursday, WNEP News reported that a Republican voter in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania has been arrested for voter fraud.

"County detectives say a man from Forty Fort filled out an application for an absentee ballot for his mother, who is dead," reported Carolyne Blackburn. "According to court paperwork, 67-year-old Robert Lynn used a typewriter to fill out that absentee ballot application in the name of his deceased mother. Court records show she passed away five years ago. Luzerne County officials said this is the first voter fraud arrest here in 30 years."

