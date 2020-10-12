Trump’s intelligence chief is ‘undertaking the most blatant politicization of intelligence that we’ve seen’: career intel officers

In an op-ed published in the Washington Post this Monday, career intelligence officers Michael Morell and Mike Vickers argue that President Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, “has been up to no good,” saying that he’s been “undertaking the most blatant and egregious politicization of intelligence that we, two career intelligence officers, have ever seen.”

The pair cites Ratcliffe’s declassifying of intelligence from 2016 which showed that Russian intelligence analysts then believed the Clinton campaign “planned on linking Republican then-candidate Trump to Russia’s hack of the Democratic National Committee,” noting that Trump’s political allies have taken that information and painted a narrative that Hillary Clinton concocted allegations of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

“It seems that this is a simple attempt to distract voters from the issues dragging down Trump’s reelection campaign, namely the government’s response to covid-19 and the accompanying economic depression,” they write.

