Trump’s intelligence chief is ‘undertaking the most blatant politicization of intelligence that we’ve seen’: career intel officers

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald J. Trump in the Cabinet Room, White House photo by Tia Dufour.

In an op-ed published in the Washington Post this Monday, career intelligence officers Michael Morell and Mike Vickers argue that President Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, “has been up to no good,” saying that he’s been “undertaking the most blatant and egregious politicization of intelligence that we, two career intelligence officers, have ever seen.”

The pair cites Ratcliffe’s declassifying of intelligence from 2016 which showed that Russian intelligence analysts then believed the Clinton campaign “planned on linking Republican then-candidate Trump to Russia’s hack of the Democratic National Committee,” noting that Trump’s political allies have taken that information and painted a narrative that Hillary Clinton concocted allegations of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

“It seems that this is a simple attempt to distract voters from the issues dragging down Trump’s reelection campaign, namely the government’s response to covid-19 and the accompanying economic depression,” they write.

Read the full article over at The Washington Post.


Trump lashes out at Fox News for all the negative ads being run against him: ‘Not like the old days’

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump complained about the volume of negative ads being run against him on Fox News.

"Fox News allows more negative ads on me than practically all of the other networks combined," Trump complained, without offering any evidence. "Not like the old days, but we will win even bigger than 2016. Roger Ailes was the GREATEST!"

Trump's campaign has been frustrated by Biden's recent fundraising advantage.

Two minutes after complaining about Fox News, Trump suggested his supporters should watch his Stanford, Florida rally on OANN, C-SPAN or Newsmax.

.@FoxNews allows more negative ads on me than practically all of the other networks combined. Not like the old days, but we will win even bigger than 2016. Roger Ailes was the GREATEST!

Giuliani violates COVID rules — but cop refuses to enforce order: ‘I stay away from crowds’

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

White House correspondent Olivia Nuzzi reported Monday from Philadelphia that President Donald J. Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, broke citywide COVID-19 rules by entering a tightly enclosed room with no ventilation, no masks, no doors cracked, or windows open.

"Here’s Rudy Giuliani talking to a tightly packed crowd in Philadelphia," Nuzzi tweeted. "The cop outside said that this gathering violates city guidelines for pandemic safety. The cop almost went in, then thought better of it and turned around. He said, 'I stay away from crowds.'"

Lindsey Graham hasn’t minded people hating Catholics in the past — so why start now?

Published

28 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

If Republicans want to make the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett a referendum on respect for the Catholic faith, they’ve got the wrong guy in charge.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham is the proud recipient of an honorary degree from Bob Jones University, the most infamously anti-Catholic institution of higher learning in America. Since Democratic senators aren’t taking the Republican bait about questioning Barrett’s passionate religious views, perhaps Graham can lead the way.

