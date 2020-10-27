Trump’s Interior Department throws tantrum after being called out for ‘propaganda video’

President Donald Trump’s Department of the Interior angrily lashed out on Tuesday after being criticized for spreading a “propaganda video” one week before the election.

It started when controversial Interior Secretary David Bernhardt posted a campaign-style video on Twitter, arguing Trump is a conservationist.

The @realDonaldTrump Administration has accomplished historic feats for conservation, securing the largest investment in our national parks and public lands, opening 4 million acres to new hunting and fishing opportunities, and recovering a record number of endangered species. pic.twitter.com/LoOuCPqJXm — Secretary David Bernhardt (@SecBernhardt) October 27, 2020

The video was blasted by Tim Fullerton, who ran the department’s digital team during the Obama administration.

“I ran the Interior digital team during President Obama’s re-election in 2012. I would have been fired for doing this,” Fullerton posted on Twitter.

“This is a propaganda video created with your tax dollars meant to bolster the President’s chances of being re-elected. This is way outside the lines,” he concluded.

The Interior Department’s press secretary angrily lashed-out at the criticism.

