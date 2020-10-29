Trump’s latest convoluted Biden conspiracy is that he thinks Antifa is the same as the United States
It’s difficult to understand the precise reasoning behind President Donald Trump’s latest claim made at a Tampa, Florida rally on Thursday.
According to Trump, Biden once said that Antifa is an “idea” not an organization. Biden also said that America is an “idea.” Ergo, Biden thinks the United States is Antifa.
It’s the same logic used by first-semester philosophy majors: My dog’s hair is blond. Trump’s hair is blond. Therefore, my dog is president.
Biden speaks about America as not just a country, but a groundbreaking government that had never been attempted in the world when the country was founded.
“America was an idea, an idea,” Biden said on Brene Brown’s podcast last week. “‘We hold these truths to be self-evident.’ We’ve never lived up to it, but we’ve never walked away from it before. And I just think we have to be more honest. Let our kids know, as we raise them, what actually did happen. Acknowledge our mistakes so we don’t repeat them.”
“So I think it’s important we teach history, not in a prescriptive way, from my perspective, but what actually the facts were without also acknowledging that there’s 400 years of racism in the United States of America. That’s what it is. And it’s able to be fixed,” he explained.
It’s a similar sentiment that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has said when he talks about the American government and the history of the United States.
“America is an idea, not a race,” Graham said, adding that the strength of the United States is its diversity. “I’ve always believed that America is an idea, not defined by its people but by its ideals.”
Antifa is a short word for anti-Fascism. So, if a person doesn’t support Nazis, Hitler and other forms of far-right, authoritarian ultranationalism, that would make them an anti-Fascist.
See the video of Trump below:
Closing ad for ‘Republican Voters Against Trump’ celebrates ‘countless’ number of videos ridin’ with Biden
The final ad from Republican Voters Against Trump has been posted by the group celebrating the "countless" numbers of video submissions they got from those talking about why they've abandoned President Donald Trump.
Flashes of Republican faces filled the screens saying that they were Republicans and that they simply can't bring themselves to vote for Trump.
"The guy that's in there now is a slow-moving train-wreck and guess what? We're all on the train," one man said.
There was a string of comments from people angry that Trump has torn their family apart and fostered the division and hate between Americans.
Trump cancels North Carolina rally after outbreak from last rally — but he blames the wind
President Donald Trump announced that his Fayetteville, North Carolina rally would be canceled Monday due to "high speed winds and bad weather."
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1321916841581666304
Weather.com's ten-day forecast shows a lovely day in Fayetteville on Monday, with a high of 55 and low of 38 degrees and winds only 14 mph.
[caption id="attachment_1682179" align="aligncenter" width="615"] Weather report for Fayetteville (Photo: Screen capture)[/caption]
As GDP data shows economy still in a deep hole, Trump denounced for ‘trying to mislead the public by claiming an economic miracle’
As President Donald Trump on Thursday predictably wasted no time celebrating new figures showing a record-breaking GDP surge in the third quarter and working the data into his last-minute campaign pitch, analysts and lawmakers pushed back by placing the numbers into the broader context of an economy coming off the worst quarter in U.S. history and continuing to shed jobs at an unprecedented rate.
Just after the Bureau of Economic Analysis released its anticipated report estimating that the U.S. economy grew a record 7.4% during the three-month period ending in September—a 33.1% annualized growth rate—Trump fired off a tweet hailing the "Biggest and Best" GDP jump "in the History of our Country."