Trump’s latest fundraising emails reveal his barely concealed desperation: journalist
For all the criticism that former Vice President Joe Biden received from the liberal/progressive wing of the Democratic Party during the presidential primary, he has had no problem with fundraising in recent months. Biden has donors all over the political spectrum, from allies of Sen. Bernie Sanders to right-wing Never Trump conservatives. President Donald Trump’s campaign is well-aware of all the money that Biden’s campaign has been bringing in, and a Washington Post op-ed by journalist Ben Adler describes some of the “desperate” extremes that Trump has been going to in the hope of increasing his fundraising.
“Trump’s campaign blew through a once-massive fundraising advantage, spending more than $800 million of its $1.1 billion haul before early September,” Adler explains. “In August, the last month for which data is available, former Vice President Joe Biden outraised Trump by $155 million. By late September, Biden had $141 million more in the bank than the president did. Not coincidentally, Trump’s fundraising entreaties are becoming increasingly implausible and desperate.”
Trump’s fundraising pitches via e-mail, Adler notes, have been “alternating between flattery and abuse.” For example, one of the president’s fundraising e-mails read, “I’ve asked my team to pull the records of my BEST donors – our most loyal Patriots who I can always count on when I need them the most. I’m disappointed to say that when I asked for your file, they told me you showed up in the BOTTOM 1% of all Trump Supporters.”
Trump’s campaign, according to Adler, has been sending out that e-mail to some voters who have never supported Trump — and they can’t be in the “bottom 1% of all Trump supporters” if they were never Trump supporters to begin with.
Another Trump “fundraising gimmick,” according to Adler, is trying to entice voters with an “opportunity to win a free trip to meet the president.” One of the Trump campaign’s e-mails read, “Why haven’t you entered to win a chance to meet President Trump yet? The President saw the list of Patriots who have already entered and he noticed that your name was MISSING.'”
Adler says of that e-mail, “For an all-expenses paid vacation, all you needed to do was donate — except the fine print at the bottom said you could enter the competition without donating. More important, perhaps, is that it’s possible the sweepstakes will never occur, and no one will win.”
Certainly, Biden’s campaign hasn’t been shy about bombarding e-mail users with requests for donations. But according to Adler, Biden’s campaign wouldn’t try to shame supporters by berating them for being in the bottom 1% of supporters.
T.J. Ducklo, a spokesperson for Biden’s campaign, told Adler, “Donald Trump has years of practice swindling people out of money for businesses that he runs into the ground. His campaign is no different, bombarding supporters with messages meant to shame and scam them out of every cent.”
Adler stresses that Trump not only comes across as “desperate” in his demands for donations — he also comes across as unpresidential. Such e-mails, Adler writes, “embody Trump’s lifelong habit — borrowed from his career in New York’s notoriously unscrupulous real estate world — of making unethical, comically dishonest pitches. In a simpler time, Republican politicians and conservative talking heads made money by selling their audience to advertisers peddling investment advice, gold or unproven cures for erectile dysfunction. Now, the huckster making dubious promises is the president himself.”
‘He’s so jacked up’: Trump blasted after vowing to kiss the ‘beautiful women’ at Florida rally
It all started with a delusional message Monday night from President Donald J. Trump where he told his MAGA-loving supporters in Florida, “Now they say I’m immune. I can — I feel so powerful... I’ll walk into that audience, I’ll walk in there, I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women ..." He continued, “I’ll just give you a big, fat kiss."
At one point, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was seen in the audience "clutching his pearls" as one viewer shared.
Trump demands that Puerto Rico vote for him — there’s just one problem
At his rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport on Monday, President Donald Trump devoted part of his speech to Puerto Rico — proclaiming he has been a terrific president for the island and demanding that its people vote for him for president.
Trump is devoting part of his speech to Puerto Rico. He says, "I'm not gonna say the best, but I'm just about the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico. You better vote for me, Puerto Rico." (Puerto Ricans who live in Puerto Rico don't have a vote for president.)
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 12, 2020
Democrats in rural Trump country are using hand signals to find community — and no longer shy about liking Biden
Democratic voters in traditionally red parts of the United States who've kept to themselves during election year are now starting to speak out - offering one another "secret" hand signals and facial expressions. The reason is simple: their candidate cannot lose this election.
“The Biden supporters don’t like to come out as Trump supporters do,” Mike Sherback, 55, said. “Usually I wouldn’t do this, either. But it’s the biggest election in my lifetime. He needs the support because the Trump people, Trump supporters, show their support whether through radical ways or not.”