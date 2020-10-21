Quantcast
Trump’s legacy in the GOP is one of ‘crybaby conservatism’: conservative columnist

Published

2 hours ago

on

Writing in the Washington Post this Wednesday, columnist George Will slammed President Trump as a “practitioner of crybaby conservatism.”

Citing Trump’s disputing of reports that his inauguration turnout was lower than Barack Obama’s, Will says Trump’s presidency began with a “wallow in self-pity” and will probably end “in ignominy when he slinks away pouting, trailing clouds of recriminations…”

According to Will, the Trump era has caused the Republican Party to “eagerly” surrender its self-respect. “And having hitched its wagon to a plummeting cinder, the party is about to have a rendezvous with a surly electorate wielding a truncheon.”

Will says that now is a good opportunity to encourage eligible voters “to take the trouble to participate in a historic correction.

“It is not yet probable, but is not highly improbable, that Joe Biden can become the first candidate in 32 years to capture more than 400 electoral votes,” Will writes. “He can do this by carrying some Trump 2016 states where Biden is either leading or within the margin of polling error — Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio and Texas.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


2020 Election

Olbermann: ‘This would be a great time for Donald Trump to release his Chinese tax returns’

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

In Keith Olbermann's "The Worst Person in the World" segment, the reporter began, "This would be a great time for Donald Trump to release his Chinese tax returns." He added later, "What? You don't have such a limited brain capacity that the only things you can accuse your political rivals of are things you yourself are profoundly guilty of?"

Olbermann continued, "While Trump was explaining to his crowds at the latest Boogey rally that the pandemic is now 'ending' and he plans to get Biden about China in the debate while China fell off the top shelf of his closet and hit him squarely in his head."

Breaking Banner

Judge shoots down effort to delay hearing on Trump rape case — after Barr’s DOJ was caught lying: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

The United States Department of Justice received a public rebuke from a federal judge on Wednesday.

At issue was a hearing about the DOJ's efforts to have taxpayer-funded lawyers defend President Donald Trump in a civil case over whether he defamed E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of sexual assault.

The DOJ attempted to delay the case after a government attorney was denied access to the courthouse due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

2020 Election

WATCH: Trump campaign bans QAnon attire at North Carolina MAGA rally

Published

34 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign is banning supporters from wearing QAnon attire during his campaign rally in North Carolina.

The president is traveling for a Wednesday rally at the Gastonia Municipal Airport in North Carolina.

NBC News reporters Carol Lee and Amanda Golden recorded video of a Trump campaign worker telling supporters at the gate the list of prohibited items.

The list includes bans on clothing with obscenities or QAnon messages.

A Trump campaign worker ahead of the President’s rally in Gastonia, NC, is informing attendees as they arrive at the main entrance that they cannot wear any QAnon attire.

