Trump’s massive rallies amid COVID-19 pandemic are flopping in key battleground states
It is no secret President Donald Trump loves to bask in MAGA glory at his rallies, but a new survey shows his campaign blitz may be backfiring as voters wonder if the president bears responsibility for hosting potential super-spreader events while COVID-19 batters the Midwestern United States.
A new survey, compiled of voters in six battleground states—Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin—found that a great number of voters view Trump “much less” or “somewhat less favorably” due to his continued behavior amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports US News. Despite alarming upticks in cases across the Midwest, Trump has continued to visit vulnerable states and hold massive rallies all while disregarding COVID-19 mitigation practices.
Over the last few weeks, footage and photos have captured hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of mask-less Trump supporters standing shoulder to shoulder at the president’s in-person rallies. Despite contracting COVID-19 and being hospitalized for the virus, Trump has not changed his campaign practices to protect his supporters.
Guy Cecil, chairman of Priorities USA, weighed in on Trump’s actions admitting that it appears voters are catching on to his antics.
“Bad public health policy is bad politics, and voters are onto this,” Cecil said.
Below is the survey breakdown, according to the publication.
“In Arizona, 56% saw Trump less favorably because of his rallies compared to 26% who saw him “much more” or “somewhat more” favorably; in Florida, the split was 58% unfavorable to 22% favorable; in Michigan, it was 57% unfavorable to 25% favorable; in North Carolina, it was 55% unfavorable to 25% favorable; in Pennsylvania, the divide was 58% unfavorable to 22% favorable; and in Wisconsin, it was 55% unfavorable to 25% favorable.”
The state-of-the-race report comes just days ahead of Election Day. Based on the findings, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears to be in a positive position to win the election. States that appear to be solidly or favorably Democratic have reached a tentative total of 334 Electoral College votes.
Trump, on the other hand, appears to have a total of 126 Electoral College based on states solidly Republican which may make his road back to the White House more of an uphill battle. While Trump believes his rallies are working in his favor, he could be in for an upset on November 3 if the election results suggest his plan backfired.
2020 Election
Trump praises Brexit leader Nigel Farage as ‘king of Europe’
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday greeted Britain's Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage at one of his final reelection rallies, bestowing on him the title "king of Europe."
Farage was with a group of Republican politicians attending Trump's rally in Goodyear, Arizona, with only six days until the election that Democratic challenger Joe Biden is currently forecast to win.
Trump called Farage, famous for his longtime activism to get Britain out of the European Union, up on stage and called him "one of the most powerful men in Europe."
"He's a very non-controversial person, right?" Trump joked. "Very shy."
2020 Election
Pandemic, election brew an extra-spooky Halloween
Croton-on-Hudson is a quaint village an hour north of New York City that has thrived thanks to a spooky tale written some 200 years ago.
The town is still holding its annual Halloween bash this year -- with the US election and the coronavirus pandemic lending an extra dose of chills.
The October 31 holiday is an industry of its own in this picturesque corner of the Hudson River Valley. Tens of thousands of tourists from all over the world venture there seeking the spirit of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," an 1820 story by Washington Irving about a headless horseman who haunts a superstitious schoolteacher.
2020 Election
Meet the star of viral video of voters dancing for joy: ‘They can’t break us down’
PHILADELPHIA — As a kid growing up in Southwest Philly, Klinton Cooper remembers his grandmother was always dancing, no matter what she was doing.“When she was cooking, going food shopping, whatever,” he said. “Not enough to make a fool of herself, but enough to let the rhythm get into her.”It was from his grandmother, who died in 2015, that Cooper, 31, learned to love dancing. And though she was not around to see video of him dancing in line with other Philly voters go viral on social media this weekend, he knows he and his grandmother danced for the same reason.“As Black people, we dance out... (more…)