Trump’s ‘monster’ attacks on Harris are a perfect example of why women are fleeing the GOP: CNN reporter
On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” political correspondent Dana Bash tore into President Donald Trump for his Fox News outburst calling Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) a “monster” — saying that it illustrates the Republican Party’s worsening problem with women.
“It’s really, really sick,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “And the thunder of silence coming from her Republican colleagues in the Senate is also awful. You would think they would say, ‘This is unacceptable, Mr. President. She is not a monster. She is not a communist. She’s a senator, duly elected by millions of people in the state of California.’ It’s really awful.”
“You’re talking about the principle and morality of it; let’s talk about the raw politics of it,” said Bash. “We’re so close to the election, where this president has … not just a gender gap, there is a chasm. Women are fleeing from President Trump. And him calling the only woman on the ticket, and only the fourth woman ever to be on a major ticket, a ‘monster,’ it can’t help.”
Trump’s COVID stunts are the final straw costing him the senior vote: Republican
On CNN Wednesday, former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH), a critic of President Donald Trump and endorser of Joe Biden, said that the president's ongoing failure to take COVID seriously — complete with his series of stunts trying to downplay his own infection — are cementing the senior citizen vote against him.
"The people who are really watching his actions carefully are our senior citizens," said Kasich. "He had them pretty well locked down. But we've now begun to see either these folks moving away from him to a position of neutrality, just kind of looking at Joe Biden, and some of them are actually going over and saying they support Biden."
Dr. Sanjay Gupta tells Trump to go back to isolation and stop infecting people
President Donald Trump went into the Oval Office today instead of staying in isolation upstairs in the White House residence. It's something that Dr. Sanjay Gupta said is endangering people's lives.
Already 19 members of the White House staff have contracted COVID-19, leaving the West Wing dark and quiet as people left the building, went into quarantine or have already been diagnosed as being COVID-positive.
Briefing CNN's Jake Tapper, Dr. Gupta wondered why the president's doctors won't reveal Trump's chest X-rays to indicate if he has COVID-related pneumonia. His doctors are also not revealing when the last time Trump tested negative or what drugs he is taking. Trump may be still taking the steroid that can prematurely make people feel like they are Superman long before they're actually well.
Medical expert says Trump still has ‘a significant chance of dying’ after his doctor says president is feeling great
Chairman of medicine at the University of California San Francisco, Robert Wachter, appeared on CNN Wednesday to debunk the myth that President Donald J. Trump is "feeling great" after his hospitalization and eventual return home to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center. In fact, the overarching message from Wachter was the exact opposite: Trump may have "a significant chance of dying" with his COVID-19 viral load.