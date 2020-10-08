Trump’s ‘monster’ attacks on Harris are a perfect example of why women are fleeing the GOP: CNN reporter

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” political correspondent Dana Bash tore into President Donald Trump for his Fox News outburst calling Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) a “monster” — saying that it illustrates the Republican Party’s worsening problem with women.

“It’s really, really sick,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “And the thunder of silence coming from her Republican colleagues in the Senate is also awful. You would think they would say, ‘This is unacceptable, Mr. President. She is not a monster. She is not a communist. She’s a senator, duly elected by millions of people in the state of California.’ It’s really awful.”

“You’re talking about the principle and morality of it; let’s talk about the raw politics of it,” said Bash. “We’re so close to the election, where this president has … not just a gender gap, there is a chasm. Women are fleeing from President Trump. And him calling the only woman on the ticket, and only the fourth woman ever to be on a major ticket, a ‘monster,’ it can’t help.”

