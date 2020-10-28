Trump’s new favorite X-ray doctor is retweeting demands Dr. Fauci debate him
President Donald J. Trump selected radiologist Scott William Atlas as his newest health care policy advisor on the White House Coronavirus Task Force this past August after a public fallout with immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci. The two scholars could not be any more different on their approach to mitigating the pandemic, which has so far killed over 227,000 Americans.
“If we get a vaccination campaign, and by the second or third quarter of 2021 we have vaccinated a substantial proportion of the people, I think it will be easily by the end of 2021, and perhaps even into the next year, before we start having some semblances of normality,” Fauci said recently during a University of Melbourne panel.
He added, “When we were trying to open up the economy again, or open up the country … and I was very much involved with Dr. Deborah Birx and putting together these guidelines, which were a gateway of Phase 1, Phase 2 – to tell you how you can gradually safely and prudently open up the country.” Fauci said. “If everybody had done that uniformly, I don’t think we would be in the position we’re in right now.”
On the flip-side, Atlas tweeted Wednesday, “Even with France and Germany lockdowns, schools (lowest risk environments) stay open. Yet, in the US, only 35% of schools are open in-person. Critical for working class, low income, & one-parent families #OpenTheSchools.”
Atlas retweeted the idea of a debate against Fauci with a “no comment.” The person tweeting appeared to be talking about Dr. Atlas and Dr. Fauci debating each other, but Atlas isn’t an epidemiologist nor is he a professor or medical professional for Stanford University. He’s a fellow at the Hoover Institute which is located on the Stanford campus.
Dr. Fauci, by contrast, does more than merely serve on the coronavirus task force. He’s likely busy while working on the pandemic at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) as one of the world’s leading experts on infectious diseases. Dr. Atlas likely has more time on his hands between Fox News appearances.
No comment https://t.co/AmUh5YFl7v
— Scott W. Atlas (@SWAtlasHoover) October 29, 2020
Fauci on CNBC: "This is going to get worse. Bc we're going more into a colder season …We've got to do something different. We cant just let this happen. We're going to have many more hospitalizations & that will inevitably lead to more deaths. So this is an untenable situation"
— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) October 28, 2020
(Sarah Burris contributed to this piece)
2020 Election
What happens when a narcissist loses? Experts warn we should expect ‘rage’ and ‘terror’ from Trump
2020 Election
Trump’s Florida rally will be at an in-person early voting polling place — side-stepping electioneering laws
President Donald Trump intends to hold a huge rally at the Raymond James Stadium. The problem, however, is the location is also the site of in-person early voting, reported Politico.
Florida laws bar electioneering within 150 feet of a polling station. It's safe to say being inside the polling station would classify within the boundary. However, Trump says that the polling station location is more than 150 feet from where the president will speak." There will also be security that surrounds the area so voters who should have whatever access to the polls that they want could have problems.
2020 Election
Supreme Court denies GOP demand to shorten mail-in ballot deadline in North Carolina
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court rejected GOP efforts to reduce the ballot receipt deadline for mail-in voters in North Carolina from nine days to three.
The decision came shortly after the justices also declined to grant a stay blocking the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's order extending the deadline in that state.
As in the Pennsylvania ruling, newly minted Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate, and Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh crossed over to deny the GOP's request — although, as legal journalist Mark Joseph Stern noted, Justices Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito, and Clarence Thomas made clear they wanted the Court to intervene against voting rights.