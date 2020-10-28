Trump’s new favorite X-ray doctor is retweeting demands Dr. Fauci debate him

President Donald J. Trump selected radiologist Scott William Atlas as his newest health care policy advisor on the White House Coronavirus Task Force this past August after a public fallout with immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci. The two scholars could not be any more different on their approach to mitigating the pandemic, which has so far killed over 227,000 Americans.

“If we get a vaccination campaign, and by the second or third quarter of 2021 we have vaccinated a substantial proportion of the people, I think it will be easily by the end of 2021, and perhaps even into the next year, before we start having some semblances of normality,” Fauci said recently during a University of Melbourne panel.

He added, “When we were trying to open up the economy again, or open up the country … and I was very much involved with Dr. Deborah Birx and putting together these guidelines, which were a gateway of Phase 1, Phase 2 – to tell you how you can gradually safely and prudently open up the country.” Fauci said. “If everybody had done that uniformly, I don’t think we would be in the position we’re in right now.”

On the flip-side, Atlas tweeted Wednesday, “Even with France and Germany lockdowns, schools (lowest risk environments) stay open. Yet, in the US, only 35% of schools are open in-person. Critical for working class, low income, & one-parent families #OpenTheSchools.”

Atlas retweeted the idea of a debate against Fauci with a “no comment.” The person tweeting appeared to be talking about Dr. Atlas and Dr. Fauci debating each other, but Atlas isn’t an epidemiologist nor is he a professor or medical professional for Stanford University. He’s a fellow at the Hoover Institute which is located on the Stanford campus.

Dr. Fauci, by contrast, does more than merely serve on the coronavirus task force. He’s likely busy while working on the pandemic at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) as one of the world’s leading experts on infectious diseases. Dr. Atlas likely has more time on his hands between Fox News appearances.

Fauci on CNBC: "This is going to get worse. Bc we're going more into a colder season …We've got to do something different. We cant just let this happen. We're going to have many more hospitalizations & that will inevitably lead to more deaths. So this is an untenable situation" — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) October 28, 2020

(Sarah Burris contributed to this piece)