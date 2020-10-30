Trump’s new National Guard ‘regional response units’ could deploy for election unrest: report
A new unit of mostly military policemen has been established by the National Guard Bureau in response to ongoing civil unrest in the coming days leading up to Nov. 3.
“The unit, which also could be used to respond to natural disasters and other missions, was formed in September and initially described as a rapid-reaction force,” Dan Lamothe wrote in Friday’s Washington Post. “But as one of the most divisive elections in American history closes in, National Guard officials have softened how they characterize the service members, instead referring to them as ‘regional response units.'”
“As governors across the nation continue to request support to law enforcement, they frequently turn to the National Guard,” Wayne Hall, a National Guard Bureau spokesman, said in a statement. “A National Guard Regional Response Unit was created to quickly provide additional Military Police to state or territory to augment their own responding units.”
“They determine how we are used in support of their efforts to address those kinds of situations,” said Air Force Maj. Gen. Daryl L. Bohac, the adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard. “The bottom line here is we are not in charge.”
National Guard members who are working as poll workers will not be tasked with responding to any violence, said Army Brig. Gen. Robyn Blader, the assistant adjutant general of the Wisconsin National Guard.
“If there is any civil unrest, it will go through the normal 911 channels,” she said.
Lindsay Cohn, a professor who studies civil-military relations at the Naval War College in Newport, R.I., said, “The more political and more violent these things get, the less the Guard is going to want to have to do with them,” she said. “But the larger or more violent the situation is, the more likely the state is to need Guard support.”
The response might look different in Washington, D.C. considering it’s under federal jurisdiction.
“I would not be surprised to see something similar to this past summer play out, especially since D.C. is likely to be the focus of protests almost no matter what happens,” Cohn said.
2020 Election
Trump ignores all coronavirus guidelines during Minnesota MAGA rally
The state of Minnesota limited the number of attendees President Donald J. Trump could have at his Rochester rally Friday to 250 people, but that didn't stop the president from driving down the tarmac to physically non-distance from his MAGA overflow crowd. At one point, the incumbent president even held up a portrait of himself given to him by a fan. He then shook hands with the overflow crowd and threw items into the audience.
The president was not wearing a mask, nor were many of his supporters.
Trump also took the opportunity to bash Gov. Tim Waltz for requiring social distancing at his rally.
2020 Election
Mail is backed up in critical Florida U.S. Postal Service district: report
The Trump administration's slowdown of U.S. Postal Service deliveries are creating problems in the key battleground state of Florida, the Miami Herald reported Friday.
"Just days before the Nov. 3 election, mail delivery is being delayed at times in a critical Florida district, South Florida’s letter carrier union chief said Friday — and extraordinary measures are being considered to alleviate the bottleneck," the newspaper reported.
"Mail that should already have been delivered has been piling up at the Princeton post office in South Miami-Dade County near Homestead, according to Mark Travers, South Florida president for the National Association of Letter Carriers. Travers said he first learned of the backup more than a week ago, on Wednesday, Oct. 21. He raised the matter in a call that Friday with other Florida mail officials, who said they would address the issue," the newspaper explained. "A week later, it appeared the backlog remained, Travers said. He has since been told that additional resources, including more trucks, would be sent to the area, and that carriers would be asked to work to their 'contractual maximum' to get the mail out."
2020 Election
National Guard ‘broke regulations’ and did not have clearance to fly over protesters in DC: report
The D.C. National Guard and the Defense Department Inspector General’s office appear to be at odds over who should take responsibility for an incident that involved two low-flying helicopters on the night of June 1.
"Two D.C. National Guard helicopters that flew low over protesters in Washington, D.C., on the night of June 1 were not properly authorized to be there — and were directed by a lieutenant colonel who was far from the scene, driving home in his car, according to an initial investigation by the D.C. National Guard," Defense One Senior National Security correspondent Katie Bo Williams reported Friday.