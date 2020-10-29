Trump’s North Carolina rally is already turning up positive COVID-19 cases 7 days later

Just a week ago, President Donald Trump had a large rally at the Gaston Municipal Airport in Gastonia, North Carolina where social distancing was unheard of and masks were few and far between.

Already two people at the rally have tested positive for COVID-19, announced Gaston County’s health department on Thursday.

NEW: Two people who attended to Trump rally at the Gaston Municipal Airport have tested positive for COVID-19 according to county health officials. "Anyone who was in attendance at the rally is encouraged to monitor their symptoms and seek testing if needed." pic.twitter.com/aVQOOZgpzp — David Hodges (@hodgesreporting) October 29, 2020

According to the statement, the spread of the virus appears to be from two people who are independent from each other.

The county is working on contact tracing “because of the large number of potential contacts from the rally, and the inability to alert them directly,” said the release.

They’re being told that anyone who has symptoms should get tested.

There were 15,000 people at the airfield last week and the Trump campaign’s ticket waiver says they’re not responsible for anyone getting the virus while at their rallies.

“While attendees were asked to wear masks upon entering the event, many took them off once inside, including police officers, firefighters and other officials, noted The Charlotte Observer.