Trump’s own officials are terrified about what he’ll do the day after the election: NYT
Journalist Ron Suskind has talked with multiple current and former Trump administration officials who say they’re deeply concerned about what President Donald Trump will do the day after the election next week.
In multiple interviews, these officials sketched out a scenario in which Trump would encourage his supporters to disrupt voting in cities in key swing states.
“Disruption would most likely begin on Election Day morning somewhere on the East Coast, where polls open first,” Suskind writes. “Miami and Philadelphia (already convulsed this week after another police shooting), in big swing states, would be likely locations. It could be anything, maybe violent, maybe not, started by anyone, or something planned and executed by any number of organizations, almost all of them on the right fringe, many adoring of Mr. Trump.”
The big danger, these officials tell Suskind, is that early news of unrest at polling places will spark further instances across the country.
“News of even a few incidents could summon a violent segment of Mr. Trump’s supporters into action, giving foreign actors even more to amplify and distribute, spreading what is, after all, news of mayhem to the wider concentric circles of Mr. Trump’s loyalists,” he writes.
Officials then say Trump will claim some kind of “victory” on November 4th even if the vote tallies show him behind.
“If the streets then fill with outraged people, he can easily summon, or prompt, or encourage troublemakers among his loyalists to turn a peaceful crowd into a sea of mayhem,” Suskind writes. “They might improvise on their own in sparking violence, presuming it pleases their leader.”
One FBI official tells Suskind that the agency has been gaming out how it will handle weeks of unrest that could come after the election.
“We’ve been talking to our state and local counterparts and gearing up for the expectation that it’s going to be a significant law-enforcement challenge for probably weeks or months,” this official said. “It feels pretty terrifying.”
2020 Election
Even California’s governor Newsom is preparing for civil unrest on Election Day — here’s why
On Thursday, October 29 — with the 2020 election less than a week away — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he was taking precautions to deal with possible civil unrest in his state on or after Election Night. And given how much of a powder keg the United States has been in 2020, the Democratic governor has plenty of reason to worry about unrest not only in California, but all over the country.
2020 Election
Walmart pulling guns and ammo off shelves over fears of election unrest: report
Mass market retailer Walmart is removing easily accessible guns and ammunition from their shelves prior to the election over fears of civil unrest, reports WCNC.
While other retailers are planning on covering their windows and placing stock in backrooms over fears of protests breaking out over presidential election results and possible court interference over voting totals, Walmart -- one of the nation's top gun retailers -- is also taking precautions.
2020 Election
Trump’s ‘attempted purge’ of late ballots could screw over military voters: CNN’s John Avlon
CNN's John Avlon on Friday explained how President Donald Trump's attempts to stop late-arriving ballots from being counted could screw over the same military voters who largely backed him four years ago.
During one of his "Reality Check" segments, Avlon cited the president's recent remarks about how he hoped the Supreme Court would cut off counting ballots on the day after election day.
"Hopefully, the few states remaining that want to take a lot of time after November 3rd to count ballots, that won't be allowed by the various courts," the president said this week.
Avlon, however, argued that this could backfire on the president.