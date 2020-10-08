Quantcast
Trump’s physician ‘fully anticipates’ he’ll be fit to attend public events by the end of the week

Published

1 min ago

on

Physician to the President Sean Conley at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

On Thursday, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley released a statement saying that he anticipates President Donald Trump will be safe to resume attending public events by as early as Saturday.

“Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday’s diagnosis,” wrote Conley. “Based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements at that time.”

Conley has headed up the president’s treatment since he first tested positive for COVID-19 and was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center. He has drawn criticism for giving opaque answers on the president’s health.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Jackie Robinson’s daughter tears into Trump for using his likeness in campaign ad

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

On Thursday, Sharon Robinson, the daughter of barrier-breaking baseball legend Jackie Robinson, tweeted that she opposes the use of her father's picture in a campaign ad for President Donald Trump — and said her whole family was "insulted."

Jackie Robinson’s family strongly objects to the use of Jackie Robinson’s image in a Donald Trump @JRFoundation The Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in. We’re insulted and demand that his image be removed! @realDonaldTrump

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mary Trump is ‘astonished’ nobody is doing anything to stop her uncle

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's niece said she is "astonished" nobody is doing anything to reign in her uncle.

MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber interviewed Mary Trump on Thursday.

"We haven't gotten the real story from this White House or the doctors at Walter Reed since the beginning of this," she said. "As far as I understand it, we still don't know when he last tested negative or his last test before the positive test, which is crucial information if you care about the well being of other human beings."

"You know, Donald is going to put the best face on this no matter what, so i don't know when we'll actually know how he's feeling or what the course of this illness has been, but the fact that he's talking about holding rallies is just another endless stream of selfish acts that -- you know, selfish isn't even a good enough word. It's unspeakable at this point the lack of concern for the people around him and I'm not entirely sure," she explained.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump pal Lindsey Graham urged to be tested for COVID before South Carolina debate

Published

40 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

On Thursday, ahead of the next South Carolina Senate debate, Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison called on Sen. Lindsey Graham to take a COVID-19 test ahead of his appearance, saying that he and the debate moderators will do so.

"We need real leadership in this pandemic," Harrison said in a tweet.

I'm excited for tomorrow's debate with @LindseyGrahamSC, but we need real leadership in this pandemic.

The debate moderators and I have agreed to take a COVID test prior to debating. I've scheduled my test, and I am calling on Sen. Graham to do the same.

Continue Reading
 
 
