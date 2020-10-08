Trump’s physician ‘fully anticipates’ he’ll be fit to attend public events by the end of the week
On Thursday, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley released a statement saying that he anticipates President Donald Trump will be safe to resume attending public events by as early as Saturday.
“Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday’s diagnosis,” wrote Conley. “Based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements at that time.”
NEW from White House physician tonight: Dr. Conley “fully anticipates” that the president can safely return to public engagements on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/J7qs0esxDP
— Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) October 8, 2020
Conley has headed up the president’s treatment since he first tested positive for COVID-19 and was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center. He has drawn criticism for giving opaque answers on the president’s health.