Trump’s promise to revive Wisconsin manufacturing with FoxConn deal has been an utter flop
In a letter to the Taiwan-based company’s Vice Chairman Jay Lee, Wisconsin’s economic development agency said Foxconn was a long way away from building the large TV screens it had proposed in 2017, when it promised to eventually create 13,000 jobs in the state.
The Apple Inc supplier’s plans for the Mount Pleasant factory are now unclear, the letter from The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) said.
It was the second year in a row the company missed its targets.
“Once Foxconn is able to provide more accurate details of the proposed project, such as its size, scope, anticipated capital investment, and job creation, WEDC would be able to offer support for the project with tax incentives,” wrote Missy Hughes, WEDC’s secretary & chief executive officer.
“The planned $10 billion, 20-million-square-foot campus was hailed by the White House as the largest investment for a brand new location by a foreign-based company in U.S. history,” Reuters reported. “But for many the factory has become a symbol of failed promises in Midwestern states like Wisconsin that were key to Trump’s 2016 election and are now closely watched swing states in the Republican’s bid to be re-elected on Nov. 3.”
2020 Election
2020 Election
‘You could suffocate’: Florida Trump mask truthers say ‘common sense’ will keep them safe
President Donald J. Trump spoke for about an hour at a campaign rally Monday night in Florida and did so without a mask. In a segment on his talk show Anderson Cooper 360, Cooper talked with reporter Gary Tuckman who was on the scene.
"If you thought if people would be more careful after hearing that Donald Trump had coronavirus and there was a superspreader event at the White House, you would be incorrect," Tuckman said. "Hundreds and hundreds of people lined up outside in the bright sun for hours here in Sandford, Fla. There was no social distancing, and it looks like about 90% of people did not have masks. Everyone had their temperatures checked and they were given hand sanitizer - they were also given masks - but there was no mandate to wear them. Most of those masks were put in pockets or purses and never came out again. We spoke to a lot of people who decided not to wear masks and we heard various explanations."
2020 Election
Trump’s latest fundraising emails reveal his barely concealed desperation: journalist
For all the criticism that former Vice President Joe Biden received from the liberal/progressive wing of the Democratic Party during the presidential primary, he has had no problem with fundraising in recent months. Biden has donors all over the political spectrum, from allies of Sen. Bernie Sanders to right-wing Never Trump conservatives. President Donald Trump's campaign is well-aware of all the money that Biden's campaign has been bringing in, and a Washington Post op-ed by journalist Ben Adler describes some of the "desperate" extremes that Trump has been going to in the hope of increasing his fundraising.