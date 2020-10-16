Trump’s racism revealed in tell-all book by former executive — and it’s hitting before the election

A new book by former Trump Organization executive Barbara A. Res takes a deep look into the unlikely man who would ultimately become President Donald J. Trump. “Tower of Lies: What My 18 Years of Working with Donald Trump Reveals about Him” is due for release Oct. 20, but the Los Angeles Times leaked some tidbits worth noting ahead of schedule.

Res recalled a time nearly 40 years ago during the erection of Trump Tower on New York City’s Fifth Avenue when Trump mulled, “These politicians don’t know anything. Maybe I should run for president. Wouldn’t that be something?”

“The seeds of who he is today were planted back when I worked with him,” Res wrote in her book, “He was able to control others, through lies and exaggeration, with promises of money or jobs, through threats of lawsuits or exposure. He surrounded himself with yes-men, blamed others for his own failures, never took responsibility, and always stole credit. These tactics are still at work, just deployed at the highest levels of the U.S. government, with all the corruption and chaos that necessarily ensue.”

Res wrote that “bigotry and bias control Donald’s view of the world, even the so-called positive stereotypes, which are just as damaging, like saying the Japanese (whom he seems to despise) are smarter than Americans.”

When Trump saw a Black worker on a construction site, he yelled at Res to “get him off there right now … and don’t ever let that happen again. I don’t want people to think that Trump Tower is being built by Black people.”

Res recalled Trump berating her for their guests. “Barbara, I don’t want Black kids sitting in the lobby where people come to buy million-dollar apartments!”

Res said that Trump hired a German residential manager because he believed his heritage made him “especially clean and orderly,” and said on another occasion that he “can’t stand” the working people who make up his political base.

It’s not the first book to be written about Trump’s candidacy and presidency and certainly won’t be his last. In addition to Res’ printed account, Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen has vocalized his discontent with the president, as have Trump’s his former national security adviser John Bolton, his own estranged niece, Mary Trump,and veteran journalist Bob Woodward.

Res offered that if Trump changed in any way since she worked with him, “He’s only become more himself. He is Trump raised to the nth degree, but Trump nonetheless. Donald Squared, I call him.” She later wrote, “It’s not hard to look at the trajectory of his entire life and spot an unmistakable pattern: The bigger he got as a name, the smaller he got as a person.”