Trump is getting killed by a surprising source: local news outlets
President Donald Trump’s decision to defy public health experts and hold mass rallies in states where COVID-19 cases are surging is doing the president more harm than good, according to a longtime GOP strategist.
Mark McKinnon, who served as a campaign adviser to both former President George W. Bush and the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), told CNN on Monday that Trump’s COVID super-spreader rallies across the country are generating a backlash in communities that have been afflicted by the novel coronavirus.
“The problem with the rallies is that he’s going into states, many of which are seeing coronavirus spikes,” McKinnon said. “So he’s exacerbating the problem that he’s got, which as the race has become a referendum on COVID. So he goes to the states and the local coverage, especially, is packing a punch because it’s saying Donald Trump is here, COVID is spiking, meanwhile he’s holding huge rallies with people who are not socially distancing and many of whom are not wearing masks.”
USA Today columnist Kirsten Powers chimed in to say that the president thinks his super-spreader rallies are a winning strategy because he’s had his brain locked into the Fox News ecosystem.
“I think Donald Trump always has focused primarily on his very core supporters, right, the people who show up to the rallies,” she said. “And so he lives in a bit of an alternative universe, where COVID isn’t the biggest problem in the world, and in fact, it’s something that the media is exaggerating, and that people are using to harm Donald Trump. Facts be damned, reality be damned.”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
Trump is getting killed by a surprising source: local news outlets
President Donald Trump's decision to defy public health experts and hold mass rallies in states where COVID-19 cases are surging is doing the president more harm than good, according to a longtime GOP strategist.
Mark McKinnon, who served as a campaign adviser to both former President George W. Bush and the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), told CNN on Monday that Trump's COVID super-spreader rallies across the country are generating a backlash in communities that have been afflicted by the novel coronavirus.
"The problem with the rallies is that he's going into states, many of which are seeing coronavirus spikes," McKinnon said. "So he's exacerbating the problem that he's got, which as the race has become a referendum on COVID. So he goes to the states and the local coverage, especially, is packing a punch because it's saying Donald Trump is here, COVID is spiking, meanwhile he's holding huge rallies with people who are not socially distancing and many of whom are not wearing masks."
2020 Election
Most US farmers remain loyal to Trump despite pain from trade wars and COVID-19
U.S. farmers have suffered a lot in the past few years: The trade war with China, natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic have all resulted in substantial losses for many producers.
Farmers overwhelmingly supported Donald Trump in 2016 and remain critical to his reelection in many swing states such as Iowa and Minnesota. But given the impact of all that’s happened, will they stick with the president in the November elections?
2020 Election
Don’t let Trump and his minions get away with this — or it will happen all over again
The legal system had worked, up to a point. Twenty-two members of the Nixon administration were convicted of crimes pertaining to Watergate. Most of them did time in prison, including the White House chief of staff and the attorney general. Nixon himself was guilty of numerous crimes but was never tried for any of them because he was pardoned by his successor, Gerald Ford. But much of what Nixon did wasn't illegal. It was unethical, immoral and totally disrespectful of any and all norms of decent leadership. It turns out that those kinds of transgressions are even harder to check than rank criminality.