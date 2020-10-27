Trump’s rants about ‘rigged’ elections are ‘aiding’ Putin’s efforts to undermine America: H.R. McMaster
Retired United States Army lieutenant general H.R. McMaster chatted with Axios co-founder Mike Allen Wednesday about how President Donald J. Trump’s “rigged” election talk could be playing right into Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hands.
“I have not hesitated to criticize President Trump at all. You can probably find with a quick Google search 30 times when I have said the president is wrong, he gives Putin this space to aid in this effort to deny what is even completely obvious,” McMaster said. “This is what my friend and national security adviser used to call Putin’s implausible deniability. It’s very important to criticize the failures of policy and actions by the president, by others, in getting Putin his space … I criticize both political parties because what we see is a tendency for leaders within both parties to compromise our principles as Americans for partisan critical advantage. That’s one of the ways Putin plays us. We have to stop doing that and I think President Trump has not helped our cause by raising doubts about what is super obvious.”
McMaster added, “What I describe in the book [Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World] is President Trump’s tendency to conflate three related questions, but distinct questions: Did they meddle in the election? Hack yes, they did. Did they care who won? I don’t think they did. I think what they wanted to do in 2016 is what they want to do in 2020, which is to matter who wins, raise doubts among us about the legitimacy of the results and to have dirt on whoever comes in so they can weaponized it against them.”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
Militia leader denies that flying a Confederate flag is racist in NBC News exposé
On MSNBC's Deadline White House Tuesday, correspondent Cal Perry spoke with a militia leader in Kentucky who denied that carrying a Confederate flag was a form of racism.
"There are photos of you carrying Confederate flags," Perry said.
"Some people don't. People in my group are Puerto Rico, Blacks, Cubans, I've got a mixture," said Tara Brandau of the National Patriotic Defense Team militia.
2020 Election
Trump says militia that sought to kidnap and kill Michigan’s Gov. Whitmer was ‘maybe a problem, maybe it wasn’t’
In a startling moment during his Michigan rally Tuesday, President Donald Trump implied that the militia that attempted to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) was maybe or maybe not all that big of a problem.
“People are entitled to say maybe it was a problem, maybe it wasn’t," Trump told his rally.
It's a commonly used tactic by Trump to say things like "people say" or "some say" or raise hypotheticals so that it gives him the ability to say "I don't think that, people do." But he has never been able to cite the actual person that said that to him.
In this case, one would assume all political leaders would oppose kidnapping and killing a political leader regardless of the party to which he or she belongs. In Ohio they've opted for a gentler approach, merely trying to recall Republican Gov. Mike DeWine for his mask mandate.
2020 Election
‘No wonder he’s losing suburban women’: Trump flattened for promise he’s putting ‘your husbands back to work’
President Donald Trump is drawing ire from women as his closing message to female voters is, "We’re getting your husbands back to work!"
Trump made the statement to a cheering crowd in Michigan Tuesday, though he didn't clarify what women should do if they work outside of the home and have been laid off due to the pandemic. It also appears the president has decided to ignore unmarried women entirely.
See the
https://twitter.com/Carmen50/status/1321180829259710464