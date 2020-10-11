Trump’s re-election ‘in trouble’ as his base deserts him: Fox News polling analyst
“There’s an old adage in polling: ‘The incumbent gets what the incumbent is getting.’ It means that when analyzing polls, don’t look at the difference between the two candidates — just look at the incumbent’s number. That’s essentially where voters will land on Election Day,” Arnon Mishkin wrote in an opinion piece for Fox News Sunday. “The adage is based on the belief that voters have formed a fairly solid opinion about the incumbent, who is typically the better-known candidate. As for folks who say they’re undecided, they’ve usually decided that they’re not supporting the incumbent. But they haven’t thought enough yet to make a final decision. Once they do, they most likely wind up choosing the challenger.”
In the case of incumbent president Donald J. Trump, “this year’s presidential race will certainly be one of the contests when the rule works. It’s basically a referendum on Trump.”
Current polling shows that although Trump received 55 percent of the vote in 18 states on Election Day 2016, he is now pulling in 55 percent in only five of the 18. Add to that his trailing numbers in the top 10 states where he received the most support in 2016 and it’s a troubling scenario for the former reality star. The 10 states where Trump should be invincible are West Virginia, Wyoming, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Kentucky, Alabama, South Dakota, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Idaho. But he’s not. Except for Idaho where he’s up only by 2 percentage points, Trump is trailing his 2016 numbers between 5-10.5 percent.
“To be reelected, the president needs to continue to try to boost the turnout from his base,” Mishkin wrote. “That means focusing on his core populist messages of immigration and support for economic growth that made him the surprise winner of the 2016 presidential election.”
2020 Election
Trump can no longer rely on his ‘side shows’ to win votes – but what else does he have: Presidential historian
In an interview with CNN's Fredricka Whitfield on Sunday, presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin referred to President Donald J. Trump's "side shows" as secondary subjects when compared to the COVID-19 pandemic during an election year. But what other tactics does the former reality star actually possess to pull off a win Nov. 3?
Whitfield asked Godwin, "All that we're seeing from the president, the White House... would you call this desperation of the incumbent president trying to resist acknowledging the seriousness of his own COVID-19 infection, a crumbling American economy and widespread hardship?"
2020 Election
Trump still refusing to wear a mask to keep the press from saying ‘I told you so’: report
Trump has said publicly that he believes mask-wearing is a "personal choice" and it doesn't sound like his stance has changed in the slightest since becoming ill with COVID-19 directly.
“I think people should wear a mask if they can, if they feel they, they should. But I don't think it should be a mandatory policy," Trump has said.
The Daily Beast reported Sunday that "two people who’ve spoken to Trump in the days since he tested positive for the virus say that he had not mentioned any desire to change his public posture on mask-wearing, or that he flatly stated he would continue wearing a mask sparsely and when he felt like it."
2020 Election
Trump aide busted after leaked emails prove she lied about blocking Dr. Fauci’s public statements
White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah admitted on Sunday that she was not being truthful when she claimed that one news program never requested an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
ABC News host Jonathan Karl opened his This Week program on Sunday by noting that the White House had refused to make Fauci available for an interview just days after President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19.
The White House would not allow Dr. Fauci to speak this morning. In fact, the White House press office would not allow anyone on the President’s task force to be interviewed. Quite remarkable that they would muzzle the health experts in the middle of a pandemic https://t.co/dklZmbWvd7