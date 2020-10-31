Trump’s ‘Sharpiegate’ grudge may have led to NOAA’s acting chief scientist losing his job
President Donald Trump has a long history of undermining the work of scientists and the variance surrounding Hurricane Dorian is reportedly still a point of conflict within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Like Trump’s stance on the coronavirus outbreak, he refused to admit that he was completely wrong about the catastrophic Category 5’s path and according to The New York Times, the ordeal spiraled into a full scandal behind closed doors. In fact, the “Sharpiegate” ordeal reared its ugly head yet again this week when NOAA’s acting chief scientist, Craig McLean, lost his job.
The publication reports that McLean was removed from his position earlier this month when he raised questions about whether or not a new political appointee was aware of the agency’s guidelines scientific integrity. The guidelines strictly prohibit manipulating scientific research for the purpose of political gain. In a nutshell, politicization of any kind is not allowed.
Apparently, the new appointee, identified as Erik Noble, also a former White House adviser, was not pleased with McLean’s request. Here is an excerpt from the NY Times report:
The request prompted a sharp response from Dr. Noble. “Respectfully, by what authority are you sending this to me?” he wrote, according to a person who received a copy of the exchange after it was circulated within NOAA.
Mr. McLean answered that his role as acting chief scientist made him responsible for ensuring that the agency’s rules on scientific integrity were followed.
The following morning, Dr. Noble responded. “You no longer serve as the acting chief scientist for NOAA,” he informed Mr. McLean, adding that a new chief scientist had already been appointed. “Thank you for your service.”
While McLean is still employed with the agency, he appears to have been demoted. Now, Ryan Maue, a former research meteorologist at the Cato Institute, has taken over the chief scientist position. The latest NOAA debacle follows Trump’s “Sharpiegate” scandal when he attempted to undermine NOAA scientists as he claimed Alabama was within the cone for the hurricane’s projected path. The president had also been photographed with an NOAA image that included an altered look at the hurricane’s projected path. The altered image actually included Alabama.
In addition to Florida – South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated. Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019
This was completely untrue. At the time, the NOAA quickly responded to make it clear that Alabama was not in the storm’s path. The agency tweeted, “Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east.”
Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east. #alwx
— NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) September 1, 2019
Days later, McLean pushed back against the White House in a statement as he openly denounced the Trump administration’s interference. Over the last year, Trump’s blatant disregard for science has weakened the American public’s trust in the integrity of science. Many of his supporters now diminish the importance of science often dismissing the severity of reports due to the president’s stance.
2020 Election
‘Donald Trump is going to be crushed on Tuesday’: Republican campaign consultant
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, GOP campaign consultant Stuart Stevens said he has no doubt that Donald Trump will lose on Tuesday and that it will be years before the Republican Party recovers from the Trump years -- if the party recovers at all.
Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Stevens -- who has advised Republicans Bob Dole, Chuck Grassley, Rob Portman and Mitt Romney -- expressed disgust with where the GOP has gone over the past four years.
"Look, the Republican Party went down a path, it had a choice but it went down a path to embrace white grievance as its core and we are in the last gasp as a national party," Stevens insisted. "I think Donald Trump is going to be crushed on Tuesday -- absolutely crushed."
2020 Election
NY AG serves notice to Trump on MSNBC she’s coming after him and his family after the election
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning with host Ali Velshi, New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office is proceeding with investigations into Donald Trump and his family whether he wins re-election or not.
According to James, her first concern is making sure there is no election interference in New York on Tuesday, before assuring the MSNBC host that the Justice Department can't interfere with her when it comes to the Trump Organization and financial improprieties.
"In New York, as you know, we have an investigation against the Trump Organization related to financial impropriety and that investigation is ongoing," she began. "We will continue that investigation and at this point in time there's nothing more that I can say other than the fact this they have used every legal attempt to block and deny us information and to witnesses. We filed requests to compel and we were successful. We had the opportunity to question Eric Trump and we are continuing to review all of the documents they have submitted and other witnesses as well -- we look forward to questioning them also."
2020 Election
Proud Boy Trump-supporter threatens to bomb North Dakota voting center
Police in Dickinson, North Dakota arrested Anthony Raymond, a 33-year-old self-proclaimed "Proud Boy"—a Trump-loving, anti-feminist men's group whose members never masturbate and attend white supremacist rallies—for threatening to bomb a polling station in Stark County.
Raymond reportedly sent an anonymous email mentioning his plan to The Dickinson Press, a local newspaper. The police then tracked him down by figuring out his IP address through the email he sent. They arrested him soon after. He's now facing felony charges.