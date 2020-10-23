Trump’s slight cash flow increase still does not measure up to Biden’s staggering cash lead
The much-needed uptick in campaign donations President Donald Trump received in early October still was not enough to measure up to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s cash lead.
New filings reportedly show that Trump raked in millions amid his battle with COVID-19 at the beginning of the month, according to The Washington Post. While the funds were likely welcomed by his campaign, it still does not add up to the massive donation surge Biden has received.
With just two weeks until the election, the filings also show that “Trump had $43.6 million and Biden had $162 million by Oct. 15 — the biggest cash lead Biden had gained so far in the campaign, according to the filings,” per the publication.
Despite the glaring difference in the financial fortune of both campaigns, the Trump campaign has shrugged off its cash deficit.
The latest reports come amid growing speculation about the Trump campaign’s financial status. It has been reported that the president’s re-election campaign has blown through more than a $1 billion-dollar cash advantage since 2017. So, what happened to all of the money? According to The Associated Press, Trump’s campaign has “set a lot of it on fire.”
Mike Murphy, a veteran Republican consultant and known Trump critic, weighed in with his take on the campaign’s major cash dump as he criticized their spending as “unnecessary overhead” due to his campaign staff spending on their own “lifestyles-of-the-rich-and-famous.”
“They spent their money on unnecessary overhead, lifestyles-of-the-rich-and-famous activity by the campaign staff and vanity ads,” Murphy said. “You could literally have 10 monkeys with flamethrowers go after the money, and they wouldn’t have burned through it as stupidly.”
It has also been reported that the Trump campaign has opted for more rallies because the president is no longer in a financial position to spend sizable amounts of money on advertising. However, Trump has dismissed the speculation as he has insisted his campaign is doing fine, financially.
2020 Election
Voters implored to submit ballots ASAP as ‘unacceptable’ mail delays caused by DeJoy persist in key states
With a staggering number of Americans voting early this election season—and many relying on the U.S. Postal Service for timely delivery of their ballots—alarming data reported by the Associated Press Friday shows that mail service delays driven by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's operational changes are continuing in key battleground states less than two weeks out from the November 3 contest.
The significant delays in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and other key states are intensifying existing fears that despite a slew of recent court orders requiring USPS to reverse the changes, DeJoy's sweeping and disruptive policy moves could still have a major impact on the high-stakes presidential election. DeJoy is a Republican megadonor to President Donald Trump who was appointed to head the USPS in May despite his complete lack of experience at the agency.
2020 Election
Fox News political analyst fears his Wi-Fi service is conspiring against him to thwart his criticisms of Biden
Fox News political analyst Gregg Jarrett tweeted Friday that he fears his Wi-Fi internet service is conspiring against him to thwart his criticisms of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
"I find it odd, if not curious, that the moment I hit 'send' on my column that's highly critical of Joe Biden my Wi-Fi service disconnected," he said. "Inexplicably, it will be out all day. Never happened before. Probably just a coincidence. I drove to the local store and send the column."
Jarrett is the author of "The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump."
