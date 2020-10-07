Trump’s COVID stunts are the final straw costing him the senior vote: Republican
On CNN Wednesday, former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH), a critic of President Donald Trump and endorser of Joe Biden, said that the president’s ongoing failure to take COVID seriously — complete with his series of stunts trying to downplay his own infection — are cementing the senior citizen vote against him.
“The people who are really watching his actions carefully are our senior citizens,” said Kasich. “He had them pretty well locked down. But we’ve now begun to see either these folks moving away from him to a position of neutrality, just kind of looking at Joe Biden, and some of them are actually going over and saying they support Biden.”
“So we know that our seniors are the most vulnerable to this virus,” said Kasich. “And when they watch the president — whether this motorcade which has been widely condemned in terms of what he did there, the way in which he has not been wearing masks, the way he scaled the steps to do that video — there’s a lot of senior citizens shaking their heads saying … wait a minute, I’m trying to lock down — my wife and I are trying to be careful. We’re trying to do the responsible thing. We’re not even seeing our grandchildren because we don’t want them to carry the virus here. And there are parents that won’t take their grandchildren because they’re worried the grandchildren may infect mom and dad. And so here they’re watching this and the guy’s walking around doing videos and filming not wearing a mask.”
“Couple that with the motorcade activity, and they’re not willing to answer the question about when he had it, and I think it’s having a significant and profound effect on his standing now vis-à-vis Joe Biden,” added Kasich.
Watch below:
2020 Election
Trump’s COVID stunts are the final straw costing him the senior vote: Republican
On CNN Wednesday, former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH), a critic of President Donald Trump and endorser of Joe Biden, said that the president's ongoing failure to take COVID seriously — complete with his series of stunts trying to downplay his own infection — are cementing the senior citizen vote against him.
"The people who are really watching his actions carefully are our senior citizens," said Kasich. "He had them pretty well locked down. But we've now begun to see either these folks moving away from him to a position of neutrality, just kind of looking at Joe Biden, and some of them are actually going over and saying they support Biden."
2020 Election
‘It’s so important’: Alarmed Fox News hosts beg Mark Meadows to stop hiding Trump’s last negative test
Fox News hosts Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier on Wednesday pressured White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to divulge the details of President Donald Trump's most recent negative COVID-19 test, which would give insight into how his infection is progressing.
During an appearance on Fox News, Meadows revealed that White House staffers are dressing in "full" protective gear if they have a need to enter the Oval Office after Trump returned earlier today.
"You know, there's a lot of talk about when he first contracted the virus," Baier told Meadows. "And there are a lot of things we still don't know."
2020 Election
Iowa man busted stealing Biden yard sign — then busted trying to steal every newspaper reporting it
According to the Dickinson County News, a northern Iowa man caught stealing a political sign for Joe Biden is now facing new theft charges — for trying to steal every local newspaper reporting that he had stolen the sign.
"A series of minor thefts in early September had Lakes Area store clerks scratching their heads," reported Seth Boyes. "Newspaper racks were empty. Storefront vending boxes were cleaned out, and copies of the Sept. 2 Dickinson County News were hard to come by just 24 hours after the weekly newspaper was distributed throughout the Iowa Great Lakes. Area businesses reviewed their security footage, and Peter De Yager, owner of the Foreign Candy Company in Hull, was charged with fifth-degree theft."