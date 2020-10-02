Trump’s sudden disappearance from the campaign trail throws a giant new question mark over his White House bid
President Donald Trump experienced only “mild symptoms” Friday after contracting Covid-19, a top aide said, but the Republican’s already struggling reelection campaign was grounded, throwing the contest into yet more turmoil a month before polling day.
Briefing reporters at the White House, Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows said the president, 74, had few symptoms while in quarantine in his residence and was in “good spirits” and “very energetic.”
“The American people can rest assured that we have a president that is not only on the job, will remain on the job, and I’m optimistic that he’ll have a very quick and speedy recovery,” Meadows said.
However, Trump’s disappearance from the campaign trail threw a giant new question mark over the fate of his bid for a second term, which opinion polls show him on course to lose to Democrat Joe Biden.
The overriding theme of Biden’s campaign has been that Trump’s frequent downplaying of the pandemic and mixed messaging on mask wearing are to blame for the scale of the crisis in the United States, where more than 200,000 people have died.
Biden, who stood in close proximity to Trump for 90 minutes during their ill-tempered first debate on Tuesday in Cleveland, announced that he and his wife Jill had taken tests and were negative.
Biden, 77, said they would “pray for the health and safety of the president and his family” but he added a pointed message for the man who has mocked him repeatedly for his rigorous use of masks.
“I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands,” Biden said.
Underlining the contrast between the state of the two campaigns, Biden went ahead with his previously scheduled campaign trip to swing state Michigan.
Campaign grounded
Trump — who has repeatedly cast doubt on the seriousness of the pandemic — first announced in an overnight tweet that he and First Lady Melania Trump, 50, had tested positive and were going into quarantine.
The shock announcement triggered a freeze on his plans to barnstorm the country in an attempt to catch up with Biden before the November 3 election.
A rally planned for Florida on Friday was cancelled, as was a rally in Wisconsin on Saturday and others in western states like Arizona next week.
“All previously announced campaign events involving the president’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed,” the Trump campaign said in a statement.
Even the second Trump-Biden debate, scheduled for October 15, is now in some doubt.
Despite White House assurances that Trump continued to work, he did not hold the one item that had been left on his public agenda Friday: a pre-planned phone call to discuss what was billed as “Covid-19 support to vulnerable seniors.”
An official who asked not to be identified said “you shouldn’t read too much into a slight schedule change” and noted that Trump had spoken by phone with Republican leaders.
The White House would not say if Trump would soon be addressing the nation.
Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany only told Fox News: “You’ll be seeing and hearing from the president as he moves forward.”
“He wants to talk to the American people” but staff are “having to hold him back a little” and “make sure that he takes it easy,” she said.
Contact tracing
News of Trump’s infection came right after one of his closest advisors, Hope Hicks, tested positive — sparking fears of a cluster of cases emanating from the heart of the White House.
Trump met with dozens of people through the week and reportedly went to a fundraiser in New Jersey after it was known Hicks had contracted the virus.
The White House said it was carrying out contact tracing, while Melania Trump’s spokeswoman said the couple’s 14-year-old son Barron had tested negative.
Vice President Mike Pence, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo all let it be known they had tested negative, and the White House said Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was a negative too.
But Republican Party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who was last with Trump on September 25, tested positive earlier this week, according to US media reports.
Technically obese and in his 70s, Trump is in a higher-risk category.
Doctor Daniel Griffin, an infectious disease specialist in the New York area, told AFP Trump had an estimated 20 percent chance of developing severe disease requiring oxygenation, in light of his age and weight.
As the news sent global stocks sliding, leaders including Germany’s Angela Merkel and Britain’s Boris Johnson wished the president and first lady a speedy recovery — while Russian President Vladimir Putin predicted Trump’s “vitality, good spirits and optimism” would see him through.
2020 Election
Trump’s diagnosis could change everything — but GOP still scheming to suppress vote
Leave it to Donald Trump to test positive for COVID-19 just two days after a disastrous debate performance. It's tempting to think this is yet another of his reality show stunts, but it's hard to believe that he could get away with faking something like this considering that the Trump White House leaks like a sieve. It's more likely he does have the virus and his best-case scenario will be that he's one of the lucky asymptomatic cases and can spend the rest of the campaign testifying to his youthfulness and strength, no doubt attributable to "good genes."
2020 Election
Medical expert slams GOP’s Jim Jordan for not self-isolating after being exposed to COVID-19
A medical expert from the University of Washington slammed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for not immediately isolating after crossing paths with Hope Hicks on Air Force One.
During the segment that aired Friday morning on Andrea Mitchell Reports, Dr. Vin Gupta said, "Jim Jordan should go directly to quarantine. Jim Jordan was on Air Force One, around what is a very dangerous situation because Hope Hicks was on board and was symptomatic so she is a high-risk exposure for everybody on that flight."
2020 Election
Trump is terrified — and could exploit his COVID-19 infection to further destabilize the election: Naomi Klein
How will President Trump’s revelation that he tested positive for COVID-19 affect the presidential race? Acclaimed journalist, author and activist Naomi Klein warns that the Trump campaign is likely to exploit the news. “We need to be prepared for the president using the fact that he’s having to cancel campaign events for two weeks to try to further delegitimize elections,” she says.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tsSY27I3iU
TranscriptThis is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.
AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now! The Quarantine Report. I’m Amy Goodman, as we continue to look at this breaking news, President Trump and the first lady testing positive for COVID-19, announcing they’ll be quarantined for the next 14 days, canceling his campaign events. We end today’s show looking at how the development will impact the presidential race.