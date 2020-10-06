Quantcast
Trump’s super-spreader event is so substantial it’s skewing Washington, DC’s COVID-19 data

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) at White House super spreader event in the Rose Garden (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump’s Saturday event in the Rose Garden to announce the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court has been linked to at least 21 people with the coronavirus and 2 have been hospitalized so far.

Since the outbreak, the virus has spread through the White House to put the daily staff of butlers, housekeepers, cooks, cafeteria workers, florists tour guides and more at risk. At least one military valet and two housekeepers have been diagnosed with the virus.

But because the virus is so highly contagious, those who caught it from exposure at the White House have taken it home to their families. Former aide to the president, Kellyanne Conway, spread the virus to her husband and at least one of her children, according to their social media.

Despite Trump aide Hope Hicks coming up positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 1, Trump still traveled to a New Jersey fundraiser with 206 attendees and 19 staffers. The White House is not informing anyone about their possible exposure, but the state of New Jersey has taken up the job of calling the attendees to conduct contact tracing. The 19 members of the wait staff who catered the event are all in quarantine from the restaurant.

Ahead of Trump’s event, Washington, DC had dropped to anywhere from two or three dozen new COVID-19 cases daily and very few deaths. In wake of the White House outbreak, the district has experienced a noticeable spike in COVID-19 numbers.

See the spike represented in the chart below:

