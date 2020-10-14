Quantcast
Trump’s COVID task force members are ‘at their wits’ end’: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

DonaldTrump and Anthony Fauci (AFP:File : Brendan Smialowski)

President Donald Trump is infuriating members of his own coronavirus task force by flouting public health recommendations — and many of them are reportedly in open rebellion against him.

The Daily Beast reports that nearly all of the top health experts on the task force are “at their wits’ end with Trump,” who is now telling people they have nothing to fear from a disease that has so far killed more than 215,000 Americans in just eight months.

Included among the disgruntled health experts are Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is America’s top infectious disease expert; COVID task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx; and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Chairman Dr. Robert Redfield.

Tom Frieden, the former CDC director under President Barack Obama, said that he has never seen so many public health experts openly feuding with the White House about basic safety guidelines.

“In prior emergencies with which Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx have been through, there have been better and worse responses, but they’ve all shared some fundamental basic competence,” he said. “The plain fact is the administration’s response to COVID has lacked basic competence.”


