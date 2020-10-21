Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s team ‘downplayed the Russian angle’ in new Iran election hacking announcement: Ex-FBI official

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump (left, via Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons) and FBI Director Christopher Wray (right, via Wikimedia Commons).

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow spoke with former FBI Assistant Director for counterterrorism, Frank Figliuzzi, who explained that it is unusual for the Director of National Intelligence would make an announcement about an operation that the FBI was part of.

“‘Flummoxed’ is a kindler, gentler word we can use,” said Figliuzzi. “I am deeply concerned that this is just a glimpse of what I’ve been calling the coming chaos. Look, we had a press conference controlled by the day. No 1, that struck me as unusual and really almost unprecedented in terms of announcing an operational, investigative-type finding. That’s not supposed to happen. No. 2, we saw the DNI downplay the Russian angle here and play up Iran and play up that this was all intended to somehow damage the president.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained it was an outright political spin of a legitimate piece of information Americans deserved to know.

“That’s a political spin on what should be a law enforcement and intelligence press conference,” he went on. “We saw the director of the fbi, as you mentioned, play a minor, secondary role probably because he was told to do so and he wants to stay in the fight and do the best for his agency and stay at his helm. But we saw the absence of the attorney general of the United States tonight, which is very unusual, he’s not made a whole lot of public appearances recently. But here’s what’s concerns me operationally for the future: if a foreign power can get our registration data and then target our address with it and get messages to us, they can take that data and they can change potentially your voting location.”

It’s something that he noted the United States intelligence community has talked about for months and been nervous about. So, these foreign meddlers could mess with the actual outcome of the vote by creating chaos on election day when people show up at the polls and their ID Is somehow different or they’re at the wrong polling place or the polling place is changed.

“This is a signal, it’s called a signal in the cybersecurity world,” he explained. “That ‘I’m inside, I can do this, I’m here, and there’s more to come.’ So, this is just the tip of the iceberg. The fact that we’re already politicizing this kind of intelligence work is deeply harmful. And don’t be surprised if you see this theme replicated in the next days and weeks by the president who will say, ‘This was to damage me, I’m on top of this.’ Well, they’re not on top of this. We have holes in our county, local, and state registration systems. We’ve been saying this. Sen. Mitch McConnell has turned down extra money for security. And now we are realizing just now that we have ancient windows operating systems that are trying to — you know, with Scotch tape, trying to hold together computer systems that hold registration data and voter information. We’re in for a bumpy ride.”

See his full comments below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Cuomo says Trump gave Iran the idea to pose as the Proud Boys: ‘He talked this group up’

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe announced that the recent string of threatening emails claiming to be from the Proud Boys demanding people vote for President Donald Trump in fact came from Iran — although his claim that this operation was actually to hurt Trump has been met with widespread skepticism.

On CNN, Chris Cuomo pointed out that although the Proud Boys weren't themselves involved in the incident, Trump did a lot to make it happen — by talking up the Proud Boys at the first presidential debate, and alerting foreign actors that they were a good group to impersonate.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump mulls firing FBI director and Bill Barr because they won’t investigate Joe Biden: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump is considering firing FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General William Barr, out of frustration that the two of them haven't been able to lock up his political enemies.

"The conversations among the president and senior aides stem in part from their disappointment that Wray in particular but Barr as well have not done what Trump had hoped — indicate that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, or other Biden associates are under investigation, these people say," reported Devlin Barrett and Josh Dawsey. "Like others, they spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose internal discussions."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Michael Cohen: Trump family will be big trouble when the ‘IRS gets their hands on them with all of the tax evasion’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

During a chat with MSNBC's Chris Hayes Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen revealed what he really thought about the president's sons - and their financial stakes.

"That's one of the ironies here, of course, is for all of the corruption and all of the kind of pettiness and the ways in which different people's fingers have been in different troughs, that it has been bad for the Trump business, right? The Trump family business in 2020, it seems to me, is in bad shape and that itself might create its own dangers and exposure in the person who is the president of the United States," Hayes told Cohen.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE