Trump’s trade war does little good for US industry: analysis
Washington (AFP) – When President Donald Trump visited a Whirlpool factory in Ohio in August, he boasted that his trade policy had led to the creation of about 200 jobs for the appliance manufacturer at the plant.But in slapping tariffs on appliances and components imported from China in response to Whirlpool’s pleas, the Republican incumbent ultimately hurt American consumers, as prices for washing machines and dryers soared.The example underscores the double-edged impact of the US leader’s aggressive trade tactics, which have produced landmark deals like the USMCA pact with Canada and Mexico…
2020 Election
In rare move, Seattle Storm endorse Joe Biden and Kamala Harris: ‘These are not typical times’
SEATTLE — In a move rarely seen by professional sports teams, the Seattle Storm voiced its support for the 2020 Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Wednesday.The team’s official Twitter account posted a graphic of the Biden/Harris campaign logo along with its team logo accompanied by a short statement that read: “Join us in support of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris.” The tweet also included a link for people to register to vote.Team co-owners Dawn Trudeau and Ginny Gilder also offered their own statements supporting Biden and Harris on Twitter.“We don’t typically endorse candidate... (more…)
2020 Election
Armed guards at Florida polling site say they were sent by the Trump campaign
Two armed men set up a tent outside of an early voting location in St. Petersberg, Florida, saying that they were the Trump campaign.
"The Sheriff [Bob Gualtieri] told me the persons that were dressed in these security uniforms had indicated to sheriff's deputies that they belonged to a licensed security company and they indicated, and this has not been confirmed yet, that they were hired by the Trump campaign," said Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus.
"The sheriff and I take this very seriously," Marcus said. "Voter intimidation, deterring voters from voting, impeding a voter's ability to cast a ballot in this election is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in any way shape, or form. So we anticipated many things going into this election. Not only cybersecurity, but physical security, and we had a plan in place and executed that plan."
Breaking Banner
Seth Meyers says Trump is so checked out he sounds like he’s already packing his stuff
President Donald Trump's closing message on his 2020 campaign career appears to be "'60 Minutes' was mean to me," and he doesn't really want to be in the White House anymore, said Seth Meyers during his "Closer Look" segment Wednesday.
Speaking about Trump's recent decision to walk out of a "60 Minutes" interview, Myers noted that it doesn't appear that Trump's heart is really in it anymore. Apparently, presidenting is no longer for once you start getting indicted.
"You can almost picture him on the other end of the phone in the White House packing his things in a cardboard box, not really paying attention, making half-hearted sh*t up because he knows it's what they want to hear," said Meyers.