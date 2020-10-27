Trump’s website hacked and defaced to stop the ‘fake-news’ spread by the president: report

President Donald Trump’s website appeared to have been briefly hacked on Tuesday — one week before the 2020 presidential campaign.

Visitors to the site briefly saw a fake DOJ takedown notice.

“This site was seized,” the message read. “The world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded (sic) by President Donald J. Trump.”

“It is time to allow the world to know the truth,” the message continued.

The message also claimed “secret conversations” prove the Trump administration “is involved in the origin of the coronavirus.”

There is no evidence that is the case, experts believe the virus originated in China.

“We have evidence that completely discredits Mr. Trump as a president,” the message continued, “proving his criminal involvement and cooperation with foreign actors manipulating the 2020 elections.”

The defacing of the website was spotted by New York Times cybersecurity reporter Nicole Perlroth.

Trump's Campaign website hacked/defaced by someone who is sick of the "fake news spreaded daily" by the president. pic.twitter.com/035neUv7kc — Nicole Perlroth (@nicoleperlroth) October 27, 2020

CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan as recorded a screegrab of the website.

Trump campaign website now seems to be down. This is part of the message that was showing on the site just a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/TR9GnpcMLb — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) October 27, 2020

According to TechCrunch, it “appeared to be a scam to collect cryptocurrency.”

“The website was reverted to its original content within a few minutes of the hack taking place. There is no evidence to suggest that any sensitive data, such as donator information, was accessed, but until the site administrators investigate the event thoroughly it is a remote possibility,” TechCrunch explained. “There is no indication that this attack was in any way state-sponsored, and while it strikes a partisan tone one can hardly say that this is a very coherent attack against the Trump platform. Campaign and other elections-related websites are high value targets for hackers because they are associated with entities like Trump but are not as secure as official sites like whitehouse.gov. Though the diction seems not to be that of a native English speaker, there is no other positive evidence that the hack is of foreign origin.”