Quantcast
Connect with us

Twitter buries GOP ‘scumbag liar’ Ronna McDaniel for claiming ‘82% of Americans’ make over $400,000/year

Published

2 hours ago

on

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. Photo by Gage Skidmore.

Ronna Romney McDaniel, the chairperson of the Republican National Committee, on Sunday faced backlash after suggesting that “82% of Americans” make more than $400,000 per year.

In a tweet on Sunday, McDaniel pointed to a video clip from a conservative media group, which asserted that “middle income earners” will see a tax increase under a Joe Biden presidency. However, Biden has said that he will not raise taxes on individuals making less than $400,0000 per year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Joe Biden would raise taxes on 82% of Americans, and we cannot afford it!” McDaniel wrote.

Dozens of comments pointed out that most Americans do not make over $400,000 per year.

Read some of the remarks below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP lawmakers missed out on ‘scurrying away’ from Trump — and now they are going to pay: conservative

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 11, 2020

By

Studies show that Democrats are outperforming Republicans as America revs up for the final stretch of the 2020 presidential election. A headline Friday by NBC News touted, "The president is likely toast': Trump's woes raise GOP fears of a blue wave" and Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), 65, is among the many pro-Trump GOP candidates running for re-election without a commitment to get tested for COVID-19 before resuming work in the senate. Is it too late for Republicans to distance themselves from President Donald J. Trump?

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Donald Trump’s health: A new front in the right’s long war against reality

Published

44 mins ago

on

October 11, 2020

By

Last Sunday morning, the medical team supervising President Trump's care at Walter Reed Medical Center returned to the microphones to address misinformation they had divulged the previous day. The president's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, admitted he had obfuscated the fact that Trump had been administered oxygen and explained his misleading statements by saying he was "trying to reflect the upbeat attitude" of Trump and "didn't want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction…"

This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Arizona Republicans furious at Trump for destroying the party in their state: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 11, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, senior Republicans in Arizona are furious at Donald Trump for accelerating the decline of the party in their state, with polling showing GOP candidates up and down the ballot either losing or facing a tough road ahead before November 3rd.

With Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) on the verge of losing a second election for a Senate seat to a Democrat in two years -- after being appointed to fill the seat held by Sen. John Kyle who resigned -- Arizona Republicans now fear they may become the minority party for years.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE