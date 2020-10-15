Twitter suspends Kayleigh McEnany and Trump campaign accounts after they share Hunter Biden video
Twitter on Thursday reportedly blocked accounts owned by the Trump campaign, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and The New York Post for sharing a story that contains hacked emails about Hunter Biden.
Politico correspondent Alex Thompson revealed that the accounts had been blocked.
“Update on this-basically, @nypost @teamtrump @kayleighmcenany are locked until they delete tweets about the NYPost article, Twitter tells me,” Thompson explained in a tweet. “Twitter spokesperson: ‘Accounts that Tweet the materials or links to the materials referenced here may be required to delete those Tweets.'”
Update on this-basically, @nypost @teamtrump @kayleighmcenany are locked until they delete tweets about the NYPost article, Twitter tells me
Twitter spokesperson: "Accounts that Tweet the materials or links to the materials referenced here may be required to delete those Tweets" https://t.co/yEdmadJogz
— Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) October 15, 2020
But Twitter declined to block President Donald Trump’s personal account after he shared the same video.
Twitter temporarily blocked a Trump campaign account @teamtrump for posting a video that is currently pinned to the top of President Trump’s Twitter account, which is not blocked. Fascinating showdown taking place just a few weeks before the election. https://t.co/TT5i0ZjLPL
— michaelscherer (@michaelscherer) October 15, 2020
Within minutes of the news, the @TeamTrump account had deleted the video shared by the president and was again posting messages.
McEnany, however, had not posted a new tweet in nearly a day.
