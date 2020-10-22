Two French women charged over ‘racist’ stabbing of veiled Muslim women
Two women accused of stabbing two other women wearing Muslim headscarves near the Eiffel Tower in Paris and trying to rip off their veils have been charged with assault and racist slurs, legal sources told AFP on Thursday.
The case comes amid heightened racial tensions following the jihadist killing last week of a French teacher who had shown his pupils cartoons of the prophet Mohammed.
The women accused over the assault were drunk when they came across a group of Muslim women and children in the Champ de Mars park at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.
The Muslim family complained about the other women’s dog, saying they felt threatened by it.
In the ensuing row one of the women with the dog pulled a knife and stabbed two of the veiled women, aged 19 and 40.
The 40-year-old woman sustained six stab wounds and is being treated in hospital for a perforated lung.
The younger victim was stabbed three times and was also treated in hospital but has since been discharged.
Both victims claimed their attackers called them “dirty Arabs” and told them: “This is not your home.”
– ‘Witch hunt’ –
The incident caused a furore on social media with some people accusing the French media of remaining silent about an attack they saw as clearly anti-Muslim.
The main suspect has been placed in preventive custody while her friend has been released on bail, sources close to the investigation said.
The pair were charged late Wednesday with assault aggravated by the use of a weapon, drunkenness, racial insults and the fact that they acted together.
But the victims’ lawyer Arie Alimi has called for the women to face stiffer charges, accusing them of attempted murder linked to the victims’ race or religion.
He said one of the women specifically took issue with the headscarves worn by several women in the Muslim family, referring to it as “that thing you have on your head”.
He also accused the suspects of trying to rip off their victims’ veils and of aiming blows at the head.
The two suspects deny making racial insults.
Their lawyer Bernard Solitude warned against “blowing this story out of proportion” and said it was important to “stick to the facts: a row which degenerated after insults were made”.
Alimi accused the French authorities — which have closed a mosque on the outskirts of Paris and moved to shut down several Muslim groups in the aftermath of the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty by an 18-year-old Chechen radical — of a “witch hunt”.
He argued it had the effect of helping jihadists “reach their goal, which is the stigmatising of Muslims leading to more individuals becoming radicalised”.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
‘Worst case of public health malpractice ever’: Epidemiologist delivers brutal epitaph to Trump’s COVID response
A top epidemiologist on Thursday delivered a brutal epitaph to President Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 220,000 Americans in just eight months.
Appearing on CNN, University of Nebraska Medical Center's College of Public Health dean Dr. Ali Khan pointed to new research from Columbia University claiming that over 100,000 Americans could still be alive today if the United States had enacted stronger measures to control the spread of the virus.
"We always had the tools to get this disease contained," he said. "And if we had used those public health tools -- and not just at the national level, but the national, state, and local level -- we would have had a marked decline in deaths, anywhere from maybe 10,000 to... 160,000 deaths. So, there's a whole lot of people who are dead in America. That was completely preventable."
Breaking Banner
GOP voters know ‘this election is between a good man and a bad man’ — and they’ve backing Trump anyway: Morning Joe
Even his supporters agree that President Donald Trump is a bad man, according to MSNBC's Joe Scarborough, and believe Joe Biden is basically a good man.
So why are they voting for Trump, anyway, the "Morning Joe" host asked historian Jon Meacham.
"I think most Americans would agree that this election is between a good man and a bad man," Scarborough said. "I feel comfortable saying that Donald Trump is a bad man, Jon Meacham, because like you, I live in a very, very red area."
"You and I, 90 percent of the people that we see every day are voting for Donald Trump, 90 percent of the people that we pass on the road every day are voting for Donald Trump," he added, "and I have been politely and lovingly talking to my friends and my neighbors and my relatives and my loved ones, asking why and they all say Donald Trump is a terrible man, he is a horrible example, not only to this country, a terrible example for our children -- I would not want the man over at my house, and then they start explaining their justification for a vote for this terrible man, as they call him, and it's either that Joe Biden is too old, his administration will be run by a secret cabal of socialists or communists, or I saw something on Facebook that says that."
2020 Election
John Cornyn confronts late spending spree by MJ Hegar, Democratic allies in reelection campaign
For almost the entire election cycle, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn's massive financial advantage had reassured Republicans across Texas as they dealt with mounting challenges on other parts of the ballot.
Now, with less than two weeks until the election, Cornyn's fortunes have dramatically changed.
His once-staggering cash-on-hand advantage — 16-to-1 earlier this year — is gone, he is confronting a late surge in outside Democratic spending and his challenger, MJ Hegar, has been outspending him on TV for a month.
Polls continue to give Cornyn various single-digit leads, but the 11th-hour action is making for a fluid, uncertain finale.