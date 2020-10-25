Uber, Lyft and allies break spending records on gig worker initiative — here’s how much
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fight over the future of California gig drivers has drawn nearly $220 million in political spending, making it the most expensive initiative in the history of the state.The latest campaign finance reports filed Thursday show that the Yes on Proposition 22 campaign has received nearly $200 million, mostly from five tech companies: Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Postmates and Instacart.Uber has been the biggest contributor to the campaign, which aims to largely exempt app-based gig economy drivers from a state law that requires companies to provide more employment benefits to their…
Media ‘decision desks’ face challenges for US presidential race
It has been a long tradition for US television networks to call projected winners on election night as results trickle in -- but the unique circumstances of 2020 are likely to create numerous challenges to that practice.
"Decision desks" set up by media outlets to project winners of each state, which will determine the presidential race, are gearing up for a complicated election night amid uncertain timing for counting of mail-in and absentee ballots and fears about premature claims of victory.
In a campaign marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, the old methods of exit polls are less useful than in the past, says Costas Panagopoulos, chair of political science at Northeastern University and a member of the NBC News decision desk team.
Biden and Obama slam Trump Covid response
An energized Joe Biden and Barack Obama on Saturday accused Donald Trump of a massive screw-up in his handling of the coronavirus, but the US president remained ebullient despite trailing in polls with 10 days to go until the election.
Trump plowed through three campaign rallies in one day, targeting separate battleground states as he sought to close the gap with Biden.
But the president's efforts have been inescapably overshadowed by a grim reality: the US set a daily record for new Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row on Saturday, at nearly 89,000, with a further surge expected as cold weather arrives.
New Yorkers vote early in hopes of ‘really big’ Biden win
Wary that polls showing Donald Trump behind could again be wrong, New Yorkers turned out massively Saturday to vote early as they hope to ensure a "really big win" for Joe Biden.
A long line stretched along 34th Street and then onto Seventh Avenue in Trump's strongly Democratic hometown on Saturday, the first day for early voting in New York, as people calmly waited to enter a specially organized polling station in the cavernous confines of Madison Square Garden arena.
With the normal schedule of concerts and sporting events canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, NBA players were able to persuade authorities -- following a series of enormous racial-justice demonstrations -- to transform several huge sporting arenas into polling stations.