UC Davis conducting clinical trials of experimental drug that Trump took for coronavirus
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dr. Timothy Albertson said Friday evening that he hopes COVID-19 patients at Sacramento’s University of California, Davis Medical Center will be willing to join a clinical trial of the experimental antibody cocktail that President Donald Trump said he’s taking to combat the disease.“There are trials where they focus on outpatients, and Dr. Stu Cohen (also with UCD) is involved in one of those trials where patients who have been exposed to family members or workers who have known disease can enroll in that trial,” Albertson said. “My trial with this drug is with patients wh…
Trump ‘bodyman’ is the latest White House official to test positive for coronavirus: report
Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations Nick Luna is the latest senior White House official to test positive for COVID-19.
"One of Trump’s personal assistants has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell me. Nick Luna, as bodyman, works in very close proximity to the president so it’s not surprising," Bloomberg News White House correspondent Jennifer Jacobs reported late Saturday evening.
Jacobs was the reporter who broke the story of Hope Hicks having coronavirus, which resulted in the White House revealing that President Donald Trump had also contracted the virus.
White House communications chaos with Trump hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center: reports
The White House is struggling with their communications strategy as President Donald Trump remains hospitalized with COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland.
Trump is reportedly "infuriated" with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who told reporters that Trump's health was "very concerning." Meadows attempted to clean up his comments with an appearance on Fox News Saturday night, but revealed Trump's oxygen level had "dropped rapidly" after contracting coronavirus.
Mark Meadows reveals Trump’s oxygen level ‘dropped rapidly’ after he contracted coronavirus
The White House on Saturday night worked to convince America that President Donald Trump is not suffering severe symptoms after contracting COVID-19.
As Trump remained hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center, his press secretary released an update from White House physician Sean Conley.
"He remains fever free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96 and 98% all day," Dr. Conley wrote in a statement.
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also focused on Trump's oxygen level during an interview by Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro.