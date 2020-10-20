UK researchers aim to infect volunteers to study COVID-19 exposure
British researchers on Tuesday said they hope to expose healthy volunteers to the virus that causes Covid-19 in a groundbreaking study to discover the amount needed for people to become infected.
The Human Challenge Programme — a partnership that includes Imperial College London — hopes the work will ultimately help to “reduce the spread of the coronavirus, mitigate its impact and reduce deaths”.
In what researchers called a world first, the opening stage of the project will examine the possibility of exposing healthy volunteers to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.
They aim to recruit volunteers between the ages of 18 and 30 with no underlying health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes or obesity.
“In this initial phase, the aim will be to discover the smallest amount of virus it takes to cause a person to develop Covid-19,” Imperial College said in a statement.
The volunteer would be infected via the nose, Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial, told BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday.
“The great advantage of these volunteer studies is that we can look at each volunteer very carefully not only during the infection but also prior to infection, and we can work out exactly what’s going on at every stage,” he added.
The researchers would use the results to study how vaccines might work and to explore potential treatments.
Because the study deliberately infects the volunteers, “it should be possible for scientists to begin to establish efficacy very quickly, by testing if those who have had a vaccine are less likely to become infected with the virus”, explained the researchers.
“Our number one priority is the safety of the volunteers,” said Chris Chiu, from Imperial’s department of infectious disease.
“No study is completely risk free, but the Human Challenge Programme partners will be working hard to ensure we make the risks as low as we possibly can.”
“The UK’s experience and expertise in human challenge trials as well as in wider COVID-19 science will help us tackle the pandemic, benefiting people in the UK and worldwide,” he added.
The study is expected to begin early next year, said the research team from the partnership, which also includes the government, a clinical company and a hospital.
© 2020 AFP
Older COVID patients battle ‘brain fog,’ weakness and emotional turmoil
“Lord, give me back my memory.”
For months, as Marilyn Walters has struggled to recover from COVID-19, she has repeated this prayer day and night.
Like other older adults who’ve become critically ill from the coronavirus, Walters, 65, describes what she calls “brain fog” — difficulty putting thoughts together, problems with concentration, the inability to remember what happened a short time before.
This sudden cognitive dysfunction is a common concern for seniors who’ve survived a serious bout of COVID-19.
“Many older patients are having trouble organizing themselves and planning what they need to do to get through the day,” said Dr. Zijian Chen, medical director of the Center for Post-COVID Care at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City. “They’re reporting that they’ve become more and more forgetful.”
Ivanka Trump rails against ‘perpetual shutdowns’ in Michigan: ‘We have to know how to live with’ COVID-19
ALTO, Mich. — Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, campaigned Monday in Michigan, where she spoke out against what she described as "perpetual shutdowns" aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19.Ivanka Trump, who also serves as a White House adviser to her father, made a surprise stop at Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery in Grand Rapids before speaking to a crowd of about 100 people at Wildwood Family Farms in Alto.During the Alto event, Ivanka Trump took questions from Mercedes Schlapp, another adviser to the president. At one point, Schlapp said, "We won't mention any names,"
People who trust Fox News more than CNN engage in fewer preventive and more risky COVID-19 behaviors
New research provides evidence that how people in the United States respond to the coronavirus pandemic is related to their partisan media preferences.The study, published in the journal BMJ Global Health, indicates that those who trust left-leaning CNN more than right-leaning Fox News have engaged in more preventive behaviors — such as social distancing and wearing a mask — compared to those who trust Fox News more than CNN."We have been paying attention to the health messages that the media conveyed since the beginning of the pandemic. We know that the news media have important roles to play