US book stores launch ‘Boxed Out’ campaign against Amazon
The American Booksellers Association has launched an advertising campaign against Amazon to alert the public to what it calls the growing danger that book stores are under from the online goliath during the coronavirus pandemic.
The campaign, the first of its kind, was sparked by Amazon’s “Prime Day” on Tuesday and Wednesday, during which Amazon offers bargains on products.
Since the pandemic began, 35 book stores belonging to the ABA have had to shut their doors for good, the association told AFP, adding that some 20 percent of independent bookstores are under threat of closure.
“When these independent bookstores close Covid will be listed as the cause of death, but the pre-existing condition for many may be listed as Amazon,” the association said in a statement.
Dubbed “Boxed Out,” the campaign plays on the delivery boxes that have become the hallmark of Amazon home deliveries.
For Allison K. Hill, the director general of the ABA, the rise of the online commercial giant represents “the loss of local jobs and local tax dollars; the loss of community centers; and the loss of opportunities for readers to discover books and connect with other readers in a meaningful face-to-face way.”
According to the ABA, in 2019, 104 bookshops opened during the year. Only 30 have opened in 2020.
The ABA campaign was launched on social media but also in bookshops themselves, of which 1,750 are ABA members.
Some, like Solid State Books, in Washington, have covered their front windows with a giant brown cardboard, reminiscent of the Amazon delivery boxes.
“Buy books from people who want to sell books, not colonize the Moon,” said the logo on the cardboard, referring to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ space travel side-project, Blue Origins.
Another caustic message read, “If you want Amazon to be the world’s only retailer, keep shopping there.”
Turnover from sales from bricks-and-mortar bookstores was down 31 percent in the first seven months of 2020, according to the census office.
At the same time, in the third quarter of 2020 online sales were 16.1 percent of all retail sales, a record and up by a third from the first quarter, the same source said.
COVID-19
Coronaspeak has gone viral — and the English language may never be the same
This weekend, I’m having quarantinis with my quaranteam. It will be nice to be together in person, since we all have Zoom fatigue. We’ll meet outdoors, so no need for PPE, but we’ll still social distance. After all, we aren’t covidiots, and we sure don’t want a second wave. If we have to lock down to flatten the curve again, it would be a coronapocalypse.A year ago, that paragraph would have been unintelligible. Now, it’s as clear as a plexiglass shield.The eight-month-old pandemic has had such a huge impact on the English language that editors of the venerable Oxford English Dictionary have s... (more…)
COVID-19
Coronavirus reinfections are real — here’s what that means for controlling the pandemic
The first confirmed case of an American who got COVID-19 twice adds to scant but mounting evidence that people can be reinfected with the coronavirus — and get sicker than during the initial bout.The 25-year-old Nevada man, who had no known immune problems, got a mild case of COVID-19 in April. About a month later, he was diagnosed again and needed hospitalization and oxygen, according to the report published Monday in Lancet Infectious Diseases.The authors say at least three other confirmed cases have been published worldwide, including the first in Hong Kong barely two months ago. But the CO... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Bar owner who hosted Donald Trump Jr is now in ICU with COVID — and wants to punch the president
Wisconsin bar owner Mark Schultz, 64, is in the ICU with COVID-19 after hosting Donald Trump, Jr. at his establishment last March.
"I don’t worry much about me, but I got a 10-year-old son and my fiancée — that’s all I care about," he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via phone in between coughing and struggles with shortened breath. "My family is all at home. They are all worried about me. I don’t want them to worry about me... I don’t want them to go through this. I hope I get to go home."