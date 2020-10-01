US court approves $800 million settlement in Las Vegas mass shooting
A US court on Wednesday approved an $800 million settlement for victims of America’s worst mass shooting — a rampage that left 58 dead and more than 800 wounded in Las Vegas.
In the October 2017 massacre, a man named Stephen Paddock opened fire with high-powered rifles from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, unleashing more than 1,000 rounds as he mowed down people among a crowd attending an outdoor country music festival.
MGM Resorts International, the casino’s owner, will pay $49 million “of its own funds” while the remainder is to come from its insurers, the court order stated.
The order said there had been “near-unanimous participation in the settlement” among thousands of potential claimants including victims and their families.
“We are grateful that the decision brings families, victims and the community closer to closure,” MGM said in a statement to AFP on Wednesday.
“It is especially meaningful that the decision comes one day before the third anniversary of the incident, a time of great sadness and reflection.”
An earlier statement said the settlement does not amount to an admission of liability by MGM Resorts.
MGM was sued by victims on grounds of negligence for allowing Paddock to stockpile a huge amount guns and ammunition in his hotel room without being noticed.
Twenty-four guns were found in Paddock’s hotel room including 10 AR-15 semi-automatic rifles, most of which were equipped with 100-round magazines.
In 2018 MGM Resorts launched a counter-suit aimed at forcing the plaintiffs to drop their suits on grounds that it is not liable.
An outline of the settlement was first announced last October, with MGM saying in a statement that “prolonged litigation around these matters is in no one’s best interest.”
‘Unique and tragic’
In her order Wednesday, Clark County District Court Judge Linda Bell noted “the extraordinary work and effort by counsel in this case to achieve the maximum amount available to claimants… despite having an immensely difficult, unique, and tragic set of circumstances.”
At just after 10:00 pm on a balmy Sunday, Paddock opened fire on the 22,000-strong crowd below his hotel room listening to country singer Jason Aldean.
The shooting went on for 10 minutes, sending the crowd into panic. Paddock was later found dead in his hotel room with a self-inflicted gunshot.
Paddock left no message behind, and his family and girlfriend could not offer any explanation for what evidence later showed was long in the planning.
In August 2018 authorities ended their probe of the shooting without learning Paddock’s motive. An FBI report said the gunman may have been seeking a “certain degree of infamy.”
Eighteen more guns were recovered from Paddock’s residence in Mesquite, Nevada and another seven from his home in Reno.
A heavy gambler, Paddock was known to wager tens of thousands of dollars at a time and had lost a great deal of money in the years leading up to the attack, according to a Las Vegas police report.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Trump supporter attacks TV news photographer outside Duluth rally
One of President Donald Trump's supporters violently attacked a TV news photographer outside a Minnesota rally.
A white man who appeared to be in his 60s confronted WCCO-TV photojournalist Dymanh Chhoun during a clash with Joe Biden supporters outside the president's rally Wednesday in Duluth, the station reported.
“You guys want to be peaceful? Be peaceful!" the man says to the journalist. "You want to be violent? Come to me!”
2020 Election
‘Brazen attempt at vote buying’: Trump bashed for requiring federal food aid to include letters from him taking credit
The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture is spending billions of taxpayer dollars to buy fresh food from America's farmers to give to needy families across the country, because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the Trump administration is now requiring those federal food aid boxes include a letter, signed by President Donald Trump, directly taking credit for helping to feed America's families.
Food bank operators and non-profit executives and experts are furious.
“In my 30 years of doing this work, I've never seen something this egregious,” Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of Food Banks, tells Politico. "These are federally purchased boxes.”
Breaking Banner
Trump’s debate performance showcased the only thing his cult cares about
The kid is in his room playing video games. Mom calls to him that it's time to do chores and homework.
The kid's head is in the game, a first person shooter. He's in a tank mowing down everyone in his path. There's some heroic theme to the game but the details don't matter. All he knows is he's on the side of everything right, righteous and mighty. It's his call of duty, and now his mom is saying duty calls. Fuck that!
Still playing, he brays at his mom through his bedroom door, spouting whatever to get her to back off. He pouts, moans, whines, bleats, blasts, snarls, barks, scolds, preaches, condemns, threatens — to him it's all just noises to keep his pathway clear, the airhorn of intransigence.