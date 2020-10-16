US sailors helped Iran-flagged vessel in distress: coalition
An American guided-missile destroyer came to the aid of an Iranian flagged vessel in distress in the Arabian Sea, an international maritime coalition said Friday.
The dhow broke down due to a motor problem and launched a distress call to the USS Winston S. Churchill on Thursday, according to the Combined Maritime Forces.
“When hailed over bridge-to-bridge radio, the vessel’s crew explained that their engine would not start due to a dead battery and they had run out of food and water,” the coalition said in a statement.
The missile destroyer’s “boarding team transited to the dhow via a rigid-hull inflatable boat… and conducted an initial seaworthiness inspection. They provided the mariners with food and water,” it added.
The USS Churchill established that it was not carrying the type of battery the vessel required, so it sought assistance from Oman’s coastguard, which duly arrived to “render further assistance,” the statement said.
The US and Iran are sworn enemies and often exchange heated rhetoric, accusing one another of terrorism.
International maritime convention stipulates that ships must assist any boat in distress, regardless of nationality.
The US Fifth Fleet, hosted by Bahrain, is responsible for protecting oil shipping in the Gulf.
The Combined Maritime Forces is a 33-nation coalition that brings together the US, Turkey, Pakistan and European powers to patrol international waters in the Middle East, home to some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
‘Trump belly-flopped’: Researcher shocked at how badly the debate hurt the president
President Donald J. Trump cancelled his second debate against political challenger Joe Biden and opted for a town hall forum instead - and now, researchers are starting to understand why. Voter expectation ratings of Trump's first presidential debate against Biden dropped by 18 percentage points - to 33 - while Biden's remained closer to expectations at 46 percentage points. The debate literally caused pollsters to confirm that not only did Trump fail... he "belly-flopped."
“Few presidential debates make that much difference. This one apparently did,” said Bob Shrum, director of the USC Dornsife Center for the Political Future. “In the eyes of voters, Donald Trump belly-flopped into an empty swimming pool. The first, and perhaps only, 2020 debate may in the end do more to shape the ultimate outcome of the race than any debate since the first Kennedy-Nixon face off in 1960.”
Breaking Banner
Ex-GOP lawmaker charged with assaulting North Carolina poll worker
A Republican ex-lawmaker was charged with assaulting a North Carolina poll worker who stopped him from entering an early voting center.
Gary Pendleton, a former state representative and former Wake County commissioner, told the Washington Post that he became angry the election worker would not allow him to enter the polling location Friday before it opened at 8 a.m.
“I really got upset about it," Pendleton told the newspaper, "and I said, ‘Well, what are you doing up in there that you don’t want us to see?’”
2020 Election
NYT editorial board makes the definitive case against Trump — ‘the worst American president in modern history’
The New York Times editorial board on Friday dropped a massive essay that outlines the case against re-electing President Donald Trump to a second term.
The essay does not hold back in describing Trump's presidency in apocalyptic terms, and it begins by saying he "poses the greatest threat to American democracy since World War II."
The editors then cycle through a list of grievances against the president, whom they accuse of having "gravely damaged the United States at home and around the world," as well as having "abused the power of his office and denied the legitimacy of his political opponents, shattering the norms that have bound the nation together for generations."