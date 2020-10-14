US sues author over Melania tell-all
The US Justice Department filed suit Tuesday against a former aide to Melania Trump over her tell-all book on the US first lady.
The department said that Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who published the book “Melania and Me” last month, had committed not to disclose information about President Donald Trump’s wife that was gleaned from her position as a White House volunteer.
While Wolkoff, who worked on an unpaid basis for Melania during 2017-2018, was not a federal employee, the suit says she nevertheless signed an federally enforceable “contract” called a gratuitous services agreement.
In that agreement, she was “specifically prohibited from publishing, reproducing or otherwise divulging any such information to any unauthorized person or entity in whole or in part.”
She also was forbidden from profiting on what she learned in the White House, without the approval of White House lawyers, the suit said.
“Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady,” purported to lift the veil off the 50-year-old ex-model of Slovenian origin who became the third wife of the real estate billionaire turned president.
It portrays a much more active and decisive Melania than generally understood, and depicted her as a bitter rival of Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, labelling her and her husband Jared Kushner as “snakes.”
Wolkoff fell out with the Trumps over a scandal related to millions of dollars that went unaccounted for in the president’s inauguration in January 2017, which she helped organize.
Earlier this year the attorney general of Washington sued Trump’s inaugural committee and the president’s Trump Organization business, alleging the Trump’s profited heavily on the events.
Communications and records from Wolkoff are cited as evidence that contributed to the suit.
The lawsuit says Wolkoff was not free from her obligations to submit the book to Melania Trump and White House lawyers after she stopped working there.
While the Justice Department warned Wolkoff and her publisher Simon & Schuster in July of the possible violation of her agreement, it did not take action until after the book was published.
The lawsuit seeks to seize all of Wolkoff’s profits from the book.
2020 Election
Trump’s daily rallies reveal the staggering number of battleground states in play this election: analysis
President Donald Trump's back-to-back campaign rallies may appear to be a sign of strength since the president declared he has defeated COVID-19, but the rallies actual reveal more about the peril of his re-election campaign, according to multiple political strategists.
Trump returned to the campaign trail on Monday after dismissing COVID-19 guidelines which require a full, 14-day quarantine. Over the next several days, he will be moving full steam ahead with scheduled visits to Iowa, Georgia, and Florida—states he won by sizable margins in 2016. In fact, no Democratic presidential candidate has managed to win the state of Georgia since Former President Bill Clinton was elected in 1992.
Breaking Banner
BUSTED: Fake Black Trump ‘supporters’ — with tens of thousands of followers — purged on social media
On Wednesday, Forbes reported that Twitter is suspending several fake accounts posing as Black supporters of President Donald Trump, saying that they violate the guidelines on spam and account manipulation.
Many of these accounts used identical language over and over, like “YES I’M BLACK AND I’M VOTING FOR TRUMP”. Some used images of real Black people without their knowledge or permission. According to Clemson University communications professor Darren Linvill, two dozen of these fake accounts have been retweeted or promoted over 265,000 times.
Breaking Banner
Election officials fear Trump ‘army’ of conspiracy-loving poll watchers will terrorize voters
President Donald Trump has encouraged an "army" of supporters to show up to "monitor" polling places, which has raised concerns about intimidation and suppression.
Voting rights activists and government officials fear Trump supporters will scare off Democratic voters afraid of possibly violent confrontation, and some officials suspect that's the president's intent, reported USA Today.
“The rhetoric itself is suppressive," said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat. “All of that taken together is aimed to suppress turnout. As elections officials, we have to clearly state that voter suppression is systemic racism."