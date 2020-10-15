US tycoon who pledged millions for Black students admits tax fraud
Billionaire businessman Robert Smith, who made headlines last year by promising to pay off school loans taken on by hundreds of Black students, has reached a deal with US authorities to stave off prosecution for tax fraud.
He will pay $140 million to tax authorities as part of the arrangement, the Justice Department said in a statement Thursday.
Smith, the Black CEO of the investment firm Vista Partners, is accused of hiding revenue from 2000 to 2015 to avoid paying millions in taxes.
He has admitted doing this with offshore accounts in Belize and St. Kitts and Nevis, in the Caribbean, the department said.
Smith, 57, who is worth more than $5 billion according to Forbes magazine, drew tears of joy last year when he promised the 400-member graduating class of historically Black Morehouse College in Atlanta that he would pay off all of their student loans. This amounted to an estimated $40 million.
In America, such loans tend to average tens of thousands of dollars and are a huge burden that many young people take years and years to pay off.
Smith admitted creating offshore entities to avoid paying some taxes in the US.
He has now agreed to pay $56 million in back taxes and fines on undeclared earnings, and $82 million for failing to report his offshore accounts.
He is also giving up a $182 million tax credit for charitable donations he made.
Vista Partners specializes in financing software and other tech sector startups. Smith founded it in 2000.
Trump’s favorite social networking site crashes — Twitter is down
On Thursday, Twitter was struck with an outage spanning multiple states.
According to ServicesDown.com, a spike of problems began being reported at around 4pm ET, disabling a social network that has become famous for President Donald Trump's obsession with direct interactions with the public.
In recent days, Twitter has gathered national attention for taking a new, harder line against viral fake news, blocking the spread of a New York Post story on Joe Biden's son that has been roundly criticized as inaccurate, devoid of context, and based on shaky sources. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and the Trump campaign account were suspended after sharing hacked information about Biden's son as well.
‘We’re done!’ GOP candidate for John Lewis’ seat storms from interview when asked about her conspiracy theories
On Wednesday, Angela Stanton-King — a Trump-loving GOP candidate running for the late civil rights hero Rep. John Lewis' congressional seat in Metro Atlanta — was interviewed by The Guardian's Oliver Laughland, and angrily cut short the interview when asked about her past tweets appearing to reference the QAnon conspiracy theory.
Believers of QAnon, which holds that Trump is secretly working to bring down a Democratic-controlled ring of cannibalistic, Satanic pedophiles, have dabbled in anti-Semitism and have been flagged as a source of domestic terrorism. As a result, some Republican candidates who have affiliated themselves with it now try to deny their involvement — as Stanton-King tried to do.