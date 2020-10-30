‘Very tired’ president shocks with short speech: ‘I’ve never seen Trump look less interested’

President Donald Trump has given rally speeches that last longer than 100 minutes, but on Friday cut thing short for his speech at a rally in Minnesota.

“President Trump only spoke for 21 (!) minutes at this smaller event in Rochester, MN tonight. Can’t remember him ever speaking for less than 45 minutes at a rally but this was restricted to only 250 people due to coronavirus safety guidelines and Trump was not pleased,” NBC News correspondent Monica Alba reported.

ABC News producer John Santucci said, “I’ve never seen Trump look less interested.

“This is about half his average speech length, and he often goes much longer when he’s into the crowd (nearly 90 min in Tampa yesterday),” LA Times White House correspondent Eli Stokols reported.

NBC News reporter Garrett Haake said, “Maybe it’s the small crowd. Maybe it’s the cold. But this is the lowest energy I’ve ever seen the President be at a rally. He’s blowing through his applause lines, just checking the boxes on his usual speech, like he’s got somewhere to be.”

“Trump appears very tired at this rally in MN, slowly moving through his prepared remarks,” CNN’s Jim Acosta noted. “People of Twitter reminding me he was up at 3 a.m. tweeting.”

