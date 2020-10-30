‘Very tired’ president shocks with short speech: ‘I’ve never seen Trump look less interested’
President Donald Trump has given rally speeches that last longer than 100 minutes, but on Friday cut thing short for his speech at a rally in Minnesota.
“President Trump only spoke for 21 (!) minutes at this smaller event in Rochester, MN tonight. Can’t remember him ever speaking for less than 45 minutes at a rally but this was restricted to only 250 people due to coronavirus safety guidelines and Trump was not pleased,” NBC News correspondent Monica Alba reported.
ABC News producer John Santucci said, “I’ve never seen Trump look less interested.
“This is about half his average speech length, and he often goes much longer when he’s into the crowd (nearly 90 min in Tampa yesterday),” LA Times White House correspondent Eli Stokols reported.
NBC News reporter Garrett Haake said, “Maybe it’s the small crowd. Maybe it’s the cold. But this is the lowest energy I’ve ever seen the President be at a rally. He’s blowing through his applause lines, just checking the boxes on his usual speech, like he’s got somewhere to be.”
“Trump appears very tired at this rally in MN, slowly moving through his prepared remarks,” CNN’s Jim Acosta noted. “People of Twitter reminding me he was up at 3 a.m. tweeting.”
‘Mind-blowing’: Experts stunned by 3 AM Trump tweets threatening Supreme Court Justices https://t.co/Ph5DtJ8aKy
— Raw Story (@RawStory) October 30, 2020
2020 Election
‘Very tired’ Trump shocks with short speech: ‘I’ve never seen Trump look less interested’
President Donald Trump has given rally speeches that last longer than 100 minutes, but on Friday cut thing short for his speech at a rally in Minnesota.
"President Trump only spoke for 21 (!) minutes at this smaller event in Rochester, MN tonight. Can’t remember him ever speaking for less than 45 minutes at a rally but this was restricted to only 250 people due to coronavirus safety guidelines and Trump was not pleased," NBC News correspondent Monica Alba reported.
ABC News producer John Santucci said, "I've never seen Trump look less interested.
2020 Election
Trump’s plan to bribe seniors with $200 mailed-out cards won’t happen before Election Day: report
A plan that President Donald J. Trump abruptly unveiled last month regarding $200 cards to seniors will not be happening before Election Day, said officials.
"We haven't heard anything in days," one health official told Politico. The official's team at the Health and Human Services department would be involved in the program. To that end, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which would administer the program, did not respond to a request for comment. Politico reported Friday that CMS Administrator Seema Verma had urged staff to finalize the plan before the election, two officials said.
2020 Election
Trump ignores all coronavirus guidelines during Minnesota MAGA rally
The state of Minnesota limited the number of attendees President Donald J. Trump could have at his Rochester rally Friday to 250 people, but that didn't stop the president from driving down the tarmac to physically non-distance from his MAGA overflow crowd. At one point, the incumbent president even held up a portrait of himself given to him by a fan. He then shook hands with the overflow crowd and threw items into the audience.
The president was not wearing a mask, nor were many of his supporters.
Trump also took the opportunity to bash Gov. Tim Waltz for requiring social distancing at his rally.