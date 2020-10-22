Veteran reporter Connie Chung recalls her Trump interview that left him stammering
In a CNN interview Thursday, veteran reporter Connie Chung appeared to recall her experience trying to interview Donald Trump long before he even tried to run for public office.
Speaking to host Brianna Keilar, Chung recalled when she was at celebrity golf tournaments with her husband and Trump would say hello to him but pretend that she wasn’t even there.
Trump went after Chung with his signature “she’s a disaster” language in the 1990s after their interview for her show “Face to Face With Connie Chung,” which ran on CBS before she began anchoring the CBS Evening News on Sunday.
“There’s no reason to expose yourself to millions of people –” Trump began in the interview.
“Do you know why you do it?” Chung cut in.
“No, why?” Trump asked.
“Because you love the publicity!” she said.
“I hate the publicity,” Trump swore.
“Get out of here,” replied Chung.
“I hate the publicity,” Trump repeated.
“Oh, please,” she shot back.
“I sell great condominiums in New York. The best in New York,” Trump claimed.
“Maybe you can try to answer the question without giving me the normal spiel,” said Chung.
“What is the normal spiel?” Trump asked.
“When — the fact is that many rich and powerful people do try to remain anonymous, you became very public very clearly by your own design,” she noted.
Trump said he’s not sure it was really by his own design because he does developments that get a lot of news. Chung argued it was because he works to get the publicity.
“I mean this, if Trump Tower weren’t a great building –” he said.
“One building in New York City with zillions of buildings,” she went on.
Trump spent the weeks that followed attacking her on the Joan Rivers show, another attempt at publicity.
Chung said that Trump hates interviews like that, particularly when the reporter is a woman.
See the video below:
"He doesn't respect women," journalist Connie Chung, who interviewed Trump in 1990, says about the President.
"My husband and I used to see him at golf tournaments… he absolutely refused to acknowledge that I was physically there… as if I were invisible. It was remarkable." pic.twitter.com/1fLaVhoW2p
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) October 22, 2020
Breaking Banner
‘Worst case of public health malpractice ever’: Epidemiologist delivers brutal epitaph to Trump’s COVID response
A top epidemiologist on Thursday delivered a brutal epitaph to President Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 220,000 Americans in just eight months.
Appearing on CNN, University of Nebraska Medical Center's College of Public Health dean Dr. Ali Khan pointed to new research from Columbia University claiming that over 100,000 Americans could still be alive today if the United States had enacted stronger measures to control the spread of the virus.
"We always had the tools to get this disease contained," he said. "And if we had used those public health tools -- and not just at the national level, but the national, state, and local level -- we would have had a marked decline in deaths, anywhere from maybe 10,000 to... 160,000 deaths. So, there's a whole lot of people who are dead in America. That was completely preventable."
Breaking Banner
CNN’s Cuomo says Trump gave Iran the idea to pose as the Proud Boys: ‘He talked this group up’
On Wednesday, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe announced that the recent string of threatening emails claiming to be from the Proud Boys demanding people vote for President Donald Trump in fact came from Iran — although his claim that this operation was actually to hurt Trump has been met with widespread skepticism.
On CNN, Chris Cuomo pointed out that although the Proud Boys weren't themselves involved in the incident, Trump did a lot to make it happen — by talking up the Proud Boys at the first presidential debate, and alerting foreign actors that they were a good group to impersonate.
2020 Election
‘Don’t you dare!’ CNN’s Brian Stelter gets into shouting match with conservative over Hunter Biden story
CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter and Washington Examiner correspondent Susan Ferrechio tangled on BBC radio on Wednesday during a discussion about how conservative media have hyped a political attack on Joe Biden's son.
During a panel discussion that included the corruption allegations against Biden and his son, Ferrechio complained that most mainstream media outlets have not publicized the report, which was first published by the New York Post.
"The bottom line is it deserves scrutiny by all media outlets," Ferrechio said. "And if they pick and choose this and decide it's not worth their time, I think that's showing real bias."