‘Vice superspreader’ Mike Pence accused of ‘criminal disregard’ for campaigning after 5 advisors test positive

Vice President Mike Pence is under fire for continuing to campaign for re-election despite five of his close advisors, including his Chief of Staff, Marc Short, have tested positive for coronavirus over the past few days.

ABC News reports “at least 5 individuals in the Vice President’s orbit have tested positive as of last night.” The New York Times has reported “up to five” have tested positive. Fox News reports “5 close to Pence test positive for coronavirus.”

The latest COVID-19 outbreak in the White House was exposed once again by Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs, who first reported Hope Hicks was positive. That report led to President Donald Trump having to admit he and the First lady had also tested positive in an outbreak that infected at least 34 people who had attended the White House Rose Garden celebration of the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

But unlike Senator Kamala Harris, who was exposed to an individual who tested positive and immediately self-quarantined, Vice President Pence will not. He is back on the campaign trail, with the White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, saying doctors have cleared him to campaign.

On Sunday, Meadows claimed the Vice President is an “essential worker” and therefore must continue to campaign, which is false – campaigning is not part of his job as vice president.

After several aides, including his chief of staff, tested positive for Covid-19, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says VP Pence will keep campaigning: “Essential personnel, whether it’s the Vice President of the United States or anyone else, has to continue on” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/2ZWMmwUHG3 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 25, 2020

Meadows admitted on Sunday the Trump administration has no intention of even attempting to control the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re not going to control the pandemic,” he told CNN. “Because it is a contagious virus just like the flu.”

Meadows also tried to hide that Pence’s Chief of Staff had tested positive. The White House claimed he first tested positive on Saturday, but Meadows on Sunday slipped, admitting “he’s been quarantining these last few days.”

Americans are furious that Pence, the head of the White House coronavirus task force, is ignoring CDC

guidelines – and basic common sense – after coming into contact with five of his close advisors who are positive.

Here’s what many are saying:

This is the most important point this a.m. Pence is now a walking advertisement for the failure of his own task force, the recklessness of the Trump Administration and his spineless in the face of Trump. People will die because Mike Pence has neither character nor competence. https://t.co/o5kwod6vAK — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 25, 2020

Vice Superspreader Mike Pence can recklessly campaign all he wants, but I’m not getting within a mile of that infectious fuck — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 25, 2020

5 Pence aides have COVID, but Pence will stay on the campaign trail. Simply reckless. Angering. — Voice of Reason (@RealJeffreyT) October 25, 2020

This is criminal and shows depraved indifference towards the lives of Pence Trump supporters and all Americans. Makes me wonder if Trump is still positive and willing to put his supporters at even greater risk https://t.co/kPAhIcTzJQ — Richard Pollack (@richard_pollack) October 25, 2020

By going ahead with campaigning after at least 5 of his staff have tested positive, it’s hard to see how Pence isn’t guilty of reckless endangerment at the very least. https://t.co/Awk852ugym — JimAndrews518 (@JimAndrews518) October 25, 2020

We are now up to at least 5 people in Pence’s orbit who have tested positive, and yet @VP is not planning to quarantine.

Instead, he plans to continue getting on a plane with staff, Secret Service agents & military personnel in order to keep campaigning in this final stretch https://t.co/kw3L1BkyMV — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) October 25, 2020

MOST RECENT DAILY CASE COUNT: TAIWAN: 2

VICE-PRESIDENT PENCE’S STAFF: 5 https://t.co/TDUxD1UyuT — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) October 25, 2020

5) Update—there is also a newly reported coverup of the VP office’s outbreak by the Trump WH chief of staff. #COVID19 https://t.co/EdHxvFNaJY — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 25, 2020

BREAKING: The coronavirus has turned the corner…..and was last seen driving straight into Mike Pence’s office, as 5 of his aides have now tested positive. — cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) October 25, 2020

Has Pence’s office tested the fly? That might make 6 cases, not 5. — Greg Dworkin (@DemFromCT) October 25, 2020

@VP @realDonaldTrump This is criminal level disregard for the health and well-being of the people who are around you. This is the most selfish and irresponsible administration in the history of the United States. I can hardly wait to vote you out!!! https://t.co/mqpxJWjAyo — Tom Corn (@MrTomCorn) October 25, 2020

NYT reports VP Pence CoS, others in close contact, have tested positive for COVID19. All should be in quarantine. Hitting the campaign trail is an act of depraved indifference. https://t.co/6HLiyche70 https://t.co/fRBhO52gWR — Dan Yurman (@djysrv) October 25, 2020

Mike Pence is coming to Minnesota on Monday after 5 of his staff tested positive for Coronavirus. We don’t want him here . He’s bad and toxic energy and is going to get people sick. Rally after rally is a catastrophic mistake. — Jesse Lifson (@DoYouEvenLif) October 25, 2020

