Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Vice superspreader’ Mike Pence accused of ‘criminal disregard’ for campaigning after 5 advisors test positive

Published

9 mins ago

on

Mike Pence (Shutterstock)

Vice President Mike Pence is under fire for continuing to campaign for re-election despite five of his close advisors, including his Chief of Staff, Marc Short, have tested positive for coronavirus over the past few days.

ABC News reports “at least 5 individuals in the Vice President’s orbit have tested positive as of last night.” The New York Times has reported “up to five” have tested positive. Fox News reports “5 close to Pence test positive for coronavirus.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest COVID-19 outbreak in the White House was exposed once again by Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs, who first reported Hope Hicks was positive. That report led to President Donald Trump having to admit he and the First lady had also tested positive in an outbreak that infected at least 34 people who had attended the White House Rose Garden celebration of the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

But unlike Senator Kamala Harris, who was exposed to an individual who tested positive and immediately self-quarantined, Vice President Pence will not. He is back on the campaign trail, with the White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, saying doctors have cleared him to campaign.

On Sunday, Meadows claimed the Vice President is an “essential worker” and therefore must continue to campaign, which is false – campaigning is not part of his job as vice president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meadows admitted on Sunday the Trump administration has no intention of even attempting to control the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re not going to control the pandemic,” he told CNN. “Because it is a contagious virus just like the flu.”

Meadows also tried to hide that Pence’s Chief of Staff had tested positive. The White House claimed he first tested positive on Saturday, but Meadows on Sunday slipped, admitting “he’s been quarantining these last few days.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Americans are furious that Pence, the head of the White House coronavirus task force, is ignoring CDC
guidelines – and basic common sense – after coming into contact with five of his close advisors who are positive.

Here’s what many are saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Vice superspreader’ Mike Pence accused of ‘criminal disregard’ for campaigning after 5 advisors test positive

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence is under fire for continuing to campaign for re-election despite five of his close advisors, including his Chief of Staff, Marc Short, have tested positive for coronavirus over the past few days.

ABC News reports "at least 5 individuals in the Vice President's orbit have tested positive as of last night." The New York Times has reported "up to five" have tested positive. Fox News reports "5 close to Pence test positive for coronavirus."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

False info, conspiracy theories target Florida’s Hispanic voters

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

Less than two weeks before the US presidential election, conspiracy theories, racist posts and disinformation are targeting Hispanic voters in Florida, a key constituency in the battleground state.

A purported election fraud concocted by Democrats, an alleged plot among Jewish, Black and LGBTQ people to interfere in the election: these are some of the stories that have spread among voters in the United States, and among Florida Latinos in particular.

Take influencer Liliana Rodriguez Morillo, a Donald Trump supporter who is the daughter of singer Jose Luis "El Puma" Rodriguez. The Miami-based Venezuelan shared an image to her 485,000 Instagram followers of fake driver's licenses confiscated in Chicago.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

New White House COVID-19 outbreak is crippling Trump’s last week of campaigning: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 26, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump is scrambling across the country and looking for something that will resonate with voters while the shadow of a resurgent coronavirus pandemic haunts his re-election prospects.

At a time when Democratic challenger Joe Biden can sit back and strategically reinforce his position in battleground states while making inroads in states the Trump campaign thought were in their column, the president is facing more questions about COVID-19 after an outbreak at the White House that has afflicted Vice President Mike Pence's staff.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE