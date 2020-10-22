Quantcast
‘Victory is near’: anti-Trump Republican strategist urges Democrats to go for the jugular and obliterate the GOP

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump signs S. 3021- America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

On Thursday, writing for The Bulwark, longtime GOP strategist and Lincoln Project co-founder Stuart Stevens wrote that “victory is near” for Democrats — and urged them to do everything in their power to make Trump’s defeat as total and humiliating as possible.

“Today’s Republicans are not worthy of the great legacy they inherited,” wrote Stevens. “When grown men and women refuse to denounce a man who boasts he did not rape a woman because ‘she was not my type,’ any semblance of public good has been lost. I can’t direct the Republican party to the lost and found where it might reclaim its soul, but I do know that defeat, while not sufficient, is necessary in order for it to embark on that journey.”

“In these last two weeks, I would plead with Democrats to change that mindset and banish the timidity,” wrote Stevens. “If I ran the Democratic party, here’s what I’d be telling my troops: ‘We are going to crush Donald Trump and the sickness he represents. There are more of us than there are of them. We are right. They are wrong. This is our moment. This is our destiny. Walk with confidence. Do not falter. Victory will be ours.'”

Such a mindset is missing from the Democratic Party because they still have nightmares about their surprise loss in 2016, wrote Stevens — but this is the wrong lesson to have learned.

“It wasn’t overconfidence that hurt Hillary Clinton. It was lack of urgency,” wrote Stevens. “The inability to imagine Donald Trump has always been one of his great advantages. Republican primary opponents couldn’t imagine that a bankrupt casino owner who talked in public about having sex with his daughter could win the Republican nomination. Many general election voters considered it an impossibility that America would elect Donald Trump and so didn’t bother voting, or voted for third-party candidates in what they thought was a safe protest.”

“Do not hesitate to swagger,” wrote Stevens. “These last two weeks belong to you. Years from now you will look back on these last days as some of the best in your lives. An evil was unleashed in the country you love and you rose to smite it. You will slay this dragon. Trump is collapsing and his allies of convenience are panicked.”

“Now is when you turn a victory into a rout,” he concluded. “We are all tired, but the other side isn’t just tired. They are frightened and confused. As they should be. Because they are losing the fight for the soul of this country. And they know it. Victory is near.”

You can read more here.


Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: MSNBC’s Ruhle smacks down Trump advisor for claiming the stock market and the economy ‘are the same’

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

Joseph Lavorgna is serving as President Donald Trump's National Economic Council chief economist and when faced with economic problems most Americans are facing, he tried to say all was well due to the stock market. MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle wasn't having it.

It first began when Ruhle questioned how the GOP tax cut in 2017 could be considered something that benefited the middle class.

"I'm not saying it. That's what the data are showing," claimed Lavorgna. "Last year, Stephanie, it's not 1,000 -- real median family income went up $4400 to $69,000. That's the biggest ever and the gains, as I said, when you look at the data, this shows it was at the lower and middle ends. It was the lower end and that was a result of the very tight labor market and the president's policies that got us that tight labor market."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘infuriated’ health chief is plotting to oust FDA head as infighting over COVID-19 vaccine boils over: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

Health secretary Alex Azar is looking to fire FDA chief Stephen Hahn over the agency's insistence that a Covid-19 vaccine meet stricter-than-normal safety standards, POLITICO reports.

Current and former administration officials tell POLITICO that Azar is seeking White House permission to have Hahn removed. HHS testing czar Brett Giroir and two career civil servants, FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy and longtime regulator Janet Woodcock, are among Azar's choices for a replacement.

Hahn's insistence that a Covid-19 vaccine meet extra safety standards made it impossible for President Trump to make his desire for a vaccine just before Election Day a reality.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump Jr. brutally mocked for claiming he had to ‘work my way up’ at his dad’s firm

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday drew quick ridicule for trying to portray himself as a scrappy go-getter despite the fact that he was born into wealth and literally works for his father's company.

The eldest Trump son tried once against to attack Hunter Biden by claiming that the Democratic presidential nominee's son had everything handed to him.

"My father gave me an opportunity to work my way up in his company," Trump Jr. wrote. "Joe gave his son China."

Given how Trump Jr. would not be where he is today without his famous father, his latest tweet attacking Joe Biden's son was instantly mocked for its complete lack of self-awareness.

Continue Reading
 
 
