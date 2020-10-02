Video shows a maskless Sen Mike Lee hugging and kissing people before COVID diagnosis

This Friday, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) announced he has tested positive for coronavirus, saying on Twitter that he tested positive on Thursday after his test results came back negative just days earlier.

In the wake of Lee’s announcement, a video from September 26 surfaced showing Lee hugging and shaking hands with others at the White House.

In the video, Lee can be seen holding his mask in his hand as he physically interacts with others.