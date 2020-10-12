‘He’s so jacked up’: Trump blasted after vowing to kiss the ‘beautiful women’ at Florida rally

It all started with a delusional message Monday night from President Donald J. Trump where he told his MAGA-loving supporters in Florida, “Now they say I’m immune. I can — I feel so powerful… I’ll walk into that audience, I’ll walk in there, I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women …” He continued, “I’ll just give you a big, fat kiss.”

At one point, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was seen in the audience “clutching his pearls” as one viewer shared.

Additional reactions below for amusement and confusion on just about every single level imaginable.

On a scale from 1 to Keith Richards; how fucked up is Trump right now? https://t.co/GzfPvuImuq — YS (@NYinLA2121) October 12, 2020

After suggesting he’s immune, the President says he feels so powerful he’ll walk into the audience and kiss all the guys and “beautiful women” pic.twitter.com/tLDGGYtyHl — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 12, 2020

"They say I'm immune. I feel so powerful. I'll watch into that audience, I'll walk in there, kiss everyone in that audience. I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women." — Trump pic.twitter.com/JvhmagVrVA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2020

#BREAKING

Matt Gaetz clutches his pearls when Trump acknowledges him at the #TrumpRallyFlorida pic.twitter.com/C72LRXqcNA — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) October 12, 2020

This man has sole control over 6,000 nuclear weapons #TrumpRallyFlorida #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/yCQ3IdetjO — Do You Know The Kwé? (@badyetnotboujee) October 12, 2020

#TrumpRallyFlorida More people there than teeth. — Ryan Schilling (@RyanSch05882222) October 12, 2020

Bat shit crazy. No meds, so he's back on Adderall #TrumpRallyFlorida — OhioHatesTrump (@HatesOhio) October 12, 2020

Everyone be sure to get a cup of free kool-aid before leaving #TrumpRallyFlorida — Ervmeister Meistererver (@Mister_Erv) October 12, 2020

Trump supporters celebrate the death of everyone after the Trump rally in Florida. #TrumpRallyFlorida pic.twitter.com/uOlJZI3xe9 — Heinrich Himmler (@Gop_Himmler_Q) October 12, 2020

Hitler was on cocaine. Trump is on steroids. #TrumpRallyFlorida — chickens coming home to roost never made me sad (@SatanMedia) October 12, 2020

Apparently Florida has a lot of vacant hospital beds for the new crop of #Covid patients coming their way. #TrumpRallyFlorida pic.twitter.com/JZsdyMneIj — Sydney Kravetz (@booksavor) October 12, 2020

WOW!! That dexamethasone is really something. He's so jacked up he keeps screwing up his favorite line, "The likes of which etc . . " I'm amazed that he doesn't go BOOM and disappear in a puff of poop. 😱😷

#TrumpRallyFlorida — Charlie Taters 🌊🎭🌊🎸 (@CurlyJones) October 12, 2020

Trump at today’s super spreader event in Florida#TrumpRallyFlorida pic.twitter.com/4nPhurjlnz — PoliticalGroove (@PoliticalGroove) October 12, 2020