‘He’s so jacked up’: Trump blasted after vowing to kiss the ‘beautiful women’ at Florida rally
It all started with a delusional message Monday night from President Donald J. Trump where he told his MAGA-loving supporters in Florida, “Now they say I’m immune. I can — I feel so powerful… I’ll walk into that audience, I’ll walk in there, I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women …” He continued, “I’ll just give you a big, fat kiss.”
At one point, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was seen in the audience “clutching his pearls” as one viewer shared.
Additional reactions below for amusement and confusion on just about every single level imaginable.
On a scale from 1 to Keith Richards; how fucked up is Trump right now? https://t.co/GzfPvuImuq
After suggesting he’s immune, the President says he feels so powerful he’ll walk into the audience and kiss all the guys and “beautiful women” pic.twitter.com/tLDGGYtyHl
"They say I'm immune. I feel so powerful. I'll watch into that audience, I'll walk in there, kiss everyone in that audience. I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women." — Trump pic.twitter.com/JvhmagVrVA
#BREAKING
Matt Gaetz clutches his pearls when Trump acknowledges him at the #TrumpRallyFlorida pic.twitter.com/C72LRXqcNA
This man has sole control over 6,000 nuclear weapons #TrumpRallyFlorida #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/yCQ3IdetjO
#TrumpRallyFlorida More people there than teeth.
Bat shit crazy. No meds, so he's back on Adderall #TrumpRallyFlorida
Everyone be sure to get a cup of free kool-aid before leaving #TrumpRallyFlorida
#TrumpRallyFlorida pic.twitter.com/rDDkpnVwMR
#Trump #Florida #TrumpRallyFlorida pic.twitter.com/0KUFvtngsE
Trump supporters celebrate the death of everyone after the Trump rally in Florida.
#TrumpRallyFlorida pic.twitter.com/uOlJZI3xe9
You bet your life. #TrumpRallyFlorida pic.twitter.com/SOEuj7522P
Hitler was on cocaine.
Trump is on steroids.
How I'm pulling up to protest the #TrumpRallyFlorida campaign pic.twitter.com/MdyFVrXyox
Apparently Florida has a lot of vacant hospital beds for the new crop of #Covid patients coming their way. #TrumpRallyFlorida pic.twitter.com/JZsdyMneIj
#TrumpRallyFlorida
#YourFavoritePresident pic.twitter.com/oIFDAzyKs3
WOW!! That dexamethasone is really something. He's so jacked up he keeps screwing up his favorite line, "The likes of which etc . . " I'm amazed that he doesn't go BOOM and disappear in a puff of poop. 😱😷
#TrumpRallyFlorida
Trump at today’s super spreader event in Florida#TrumpRallyFlorida pic.twitter.com/4nPhurjlnz
Meanwhile #TrumpRallyFlorida #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/Vur6zZLTpG
