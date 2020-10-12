Quantcast
Connect with us

‘He’s so jacked up’: Trump blasted after vowing to kiss the ‘beautiful women’ at Florida rally

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Trump spreads open his arms as he speaks about the success of the Farmers to Families Food Box feeding program. (Jeffery Edwards / Shutterstock.com)

It all started with a delusional message Monday night from President Donald J. Trump where he told his MAGA-loving supporters in Florida, “Now they say I’m immune. I can — I feel so powerful… I’ll walk into that audience, I’ll walk in there, I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women …” He continued, “I’ll just give you a big, fat kiss.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was seen in the audience “clutching his pearls” as one viewer shared.

Additional reactions below for amusement and confusion on just about every single level imaginable.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s promise to revive Wisconsin manufacturing with FoxConn deal has been an utter flop

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

President Donald J. Trump is touting a program that continuously fails as proof that he's responsible for reviving the U.S. manufacturing industry.

In a letter to the Taiwan-based company’s Vice Chairman Jay Lee, Wisconsin’s economic development agency said Foxconn was a long way away from building the large TV screens it had proposed in 2017, when it promised to eventually create 13,000 jobs in the state.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘You could suffocate’: Florida Trump mask truthers say ‘common sense’ will keep them safe

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

President Donald J. Trump spoke for about an hour at a campaign rally Monday night in Florida and did so without a mask. In a segment on his talk show Anderson Cooper 360, Cooper talked with reporter Gary Tuckman who was on the scene.

"If you thought if people would be more careful after hearing that Donald Trump had coronavirus and there was a superspreader event at the White House, you would be incorrect," Tuckman said. "Hundreds and hundreds of people lined up outside in the bright sun for hours here in Sandford, Fla. There was no social distancing, and it looks like about 90% of people did not have masks. Everyone had their temperatures checked and they were given hand sanitizer  - they were also given masks - but there was no mandate to wear them. Most of those masks were put in pockets or purses and never came out again. We spoke to a lot of people who decided not to wear masks and we heard various explanations."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s latest fundraising emails reveal his barely concealed desperation: journalist

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

For all the criticism that former Vice President Joe Biden received from the liberal/progressive wing of the Democratic Party during the presidential primary, he has had no problem with fundraising in recent months. Biden has donors all over the political spectrum, from allies of Sen. Bernie Sanders to right-wing Never Trump conservatives. President Donald Trump's campaign is well-aware of all the money that Biden's campaign has been bringing in, and a Washington Post op-ed by journalist Ben Adler describes some of the "desperate" extremes that Trump has been going to in the hope of increasing his fundraising.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE