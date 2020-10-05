Vulnerable GOP senator says Trump ‘let his guard down’ about COVID-19

A vulnerable Republican senator on Monday broke with President Donald Trump and suggested that he botched his messaging of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an interview with the Houston Chronicle editorial board, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said that Trump seemed too eager to project a return to normalcy before the pandemic had been brought under control.
“I think he let his guard down, and I think in his desire to try to demonstrate that we are somehow coming out of this and that the danger is not still with us — I think he got out over his skis and frankly, I think it’s a lesson to all of us that we need to exercise self discipline,” Cornyn said.
Cornyn’s comments come as the Trump administration is dealing with a major outbreak at the White House. So far President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany are among the official working at the White House who have come down with the disease in just the last five days.
Although Cornyn is a favorite to win his Senate election this fall, Democratic rival M.J. Hegar is within striking distance, as the latest Real Clear Politics polling average gives Cornyn a lead of eight points, although a recent poll from Data for Progress has the race as close as two points.
